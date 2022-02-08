The Red Wing School Board approved a course teaching Dakota language and culture for 2022-2023.
“This is a huge victory,” board member Nicky Buck said at the school board meeting Monday.
According to Superintendent Karsten Anderson, the district has wanted to offer such a program for years, but concerns of finding a licensed instructor, funding and sustainability made it difficult.
Members of the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council and American Indian Parent Advisory Committee recently spearheaded the course by hiring a teacher willing to share time with the school district.
An agreement between Prairie Island and the district will be completed in the coming weeks to solidify the arrangements, but two classes are expected to be taught each semester.
“The focus areas will be learning Dakota sounds, the alphabet, vocabulary, language structure and basic grammar,” according to an agenda document. “Learners will be able to introduce themselves, learn relative terms and be able to identify kinship within their own families. Learners will be able to understand and speak basic phrases.”
Total cost will be between $30,000-$50,000.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, board members also assigned committee and liaison duties.
Committee assignments
Agenda Committee
Purpose: Meets regularly to review proposal agenda topics for upcoming board meetings and discuss other school-related issues.
2022 members: Anna Ostendorf and Arlen Diercks.
Negotiations Committee
Purpose: Negotiates with all certified bargaining groups, recommends terms and conditions of employment for other employees, meets and confers with employee groups as needed, and hears grievances on behalf of the school board.
2022 members: Pam Roe, Ostendorf and Jennifer Tift.
District Advisory Committee
Purpose: A community-based committee helps the school district formulate and implement its strategic plan, serves as a communications link with Parent Advisory Councils, and fulfills legal requirements.
2022 liaison: Tift.
2022 alternative: Holly Tauer.
Equity Team
Purpose: To continually review the practices within the district to identify appropriately equitable initiatives to implement to better serve our populations who are or have been marginalized or disenfranchised. Their role is to identify ways for staff to review how their practices and school district policies inadvertently or subconsciously create unequal or inequitable outcomes that have the potential to have negative outcomes for students, families, colleagues and/or the community.
2022 liaisons: Ostendorf and Nicky Buck.
District Curriculum and Instruction Committee
Purpose: Develops action and work plans to support the school district’s strategic plan and reviews new course proposals and other curriculum-related issues.
2022 liaisons: Tift and Diercks.
District Technology Committee
Purpose: Discusses current technology needs, discusses how the school district can support educational needs with technology and reviews technology requests.
2022 liaison: Buck.
2022 alternative: Jim Bryant.
Calendar Committee
Purpose: Develops and makes recommendations about the school calendar and schedules for teachers on flex schedules.
2022 liaisons: Bryant.
2022 alternative: Roe.
High School League
Purpose: Receives mailings from the Minnesota State High School League.
2022 liaison: Roe.
2022 alternative: Tauer.
Community Education Advisory Committee
Purpose: Person serves on the Community Education Advisory Committee, which is required by law. The committee is responsible for seeing that Community Education programs serve the interests and concerns of the community and provide input into the overall direction of the Community Education programs and services.
2022 liaison: Tauer.
2022 alternative: Ostendorf.
Goodhue County Education District Board
Purpose: Person serves on the board for the Goodhue County Education District, which provides programs and services for the five member school districts.
2022 liaison: Tauer.
2022 alternative: Diercks.
Labor-Management Committee
Purpose: Person serves as the co-chair for the committee that studies and recommends insurance specifications for a uniform insurance program.
2022 liaison: Bryant.
2022 alternative: Roe.
Joint Powers Recreation Board
Purpose: To work with groups or individuals to help facilitate and promote a positive lifestyle among the residents of the Red Wing area.
2022 liaisons: Bryant and Tauer.
Health and Safety Committee
Purpose: Person serves as a liaison for the school district’s Safety Committee.
2022 liaison: Bryant.
2022 alternative: Buck.
American Indian Parent Committee
Purpose: Person serves as a liaison for the Native American Parent Committee, which reviews school district programming for American Indian children, Title VI program, and American Indian (AmI) program.
2022 liaisons: Buck.
2022 alternative: Tift.
Student School Board Member Liaison
Purpose: Person serves as a liaison with the student school board member.
2022 liaison: Ostendorf.
2022 alternative: Buck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.