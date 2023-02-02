The American Dairy Association of Goodhue County is seeking candidates to participate in this year’s dairy princess program. Dairy princesses serve as goodwill ambassadors for the dairy industry through appearances that help explain dairy farmers’ passion for taking care of their animals and land while providing nutritious food for people locally and throughout the world.
Candidates must be high school graduates by July 1, 2023, and not yet 24 years old by July 1, 2023.
A candidate must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident. She or her parents must be actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant during the current year. A candidate also qualifies if she or her parents are employed on a dairy farm in a dairy-related capacity, or if a sibling has taken over the home farm.
Additionally, an individual would qualify if her or her family custom raise animals that will produce milk or lease animals in exchange for work on that farm.
The dairy princess program is sponsored by the county’s dairy farmers in conjunction with Midwest Dairy’s Minnesota Division and the dairy checkoff.
Serving as a county dairy princess is also the first step toward potentially becoming Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Ten finalists will be selected to compete for the Princess Kay title in August.
At all levels of competition, contestants are judged on their communication skills, personality, enthusiasm for dairy promotion and general knowledge of the dairy industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.