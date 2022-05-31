Goodhue County dairy farmers, the Goodhue County American Dairy Association and KCUE Radio will be showcasing dairy farming and wholesome products at their annual Breakfast on the Farm Dairy being held on Friday, June 17.
The Breakfast on the Farm’s goal is to share how the dairy industry works and contributes to the local economy and way of life. Events like these provide visitors the opportunity to get a first-hand look at where their dairy products come from, and how dairy farmers care for their cows and land.
This year’s breakfast will be hosted by the O’Reilly Organic Dairy. O’Reilly Organic Dairy is owned and operated by Casey and Kim O’Reilly and is located at 33456 200th Ave., Red Wing.
Established in 2009, the family farm is of the utmost importance to the O’Reilly family, as both Casey O’Reilly and Kim O’Reilly grew up on multi-generational farms. Along with their three boys, the O’Reillys currently milk approximately 100 cows, raise their own youngstock and farm their land specifically to feed the cattle in their care.
The family takes pride in the care they provide for their land and animals, the wholesome products they produce and in sharing their story of organic dairy farming. The O’Reillys also hosted the event in 2011, so they are excited to share how their operation and family have grown over the years.
Guests at O’Reilly Organic Dairy will be able to visit the family’s operation, seeing first-hand the facilities and how the family works to produce milk. There will also be opportunities to interact with local FFA members, various volunteers from agricultural agencies, the Goodhue County Dairy Princesses and agricultural related business professionals.
The 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be on hand as the good-will ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy industry, as well as the Goodhue County Dairy Royalty.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get a look at the farm’s milking parlor in action, various calf and cow housing facilities and some of the farming equipment used. Each area will be staffed by volunteers who will explain milking practices, farm safety, cow care and answer other questions in regards to modern farming and organic practices.
Visitors will have the opportunity to name a calf, receive dairy goody bags, play farm bingo and take pictures with the Goodhue County Dairy Princesses. A highlight of the event is always the nutritious and delicious dairy treats.
The Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm runs from 7-11 a.m.
