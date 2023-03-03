A few months ago, Red Wing Bicycle Company announced a big move was coming.
They are now welcoming people to their new and larger home on West Third Street.
“On the first day of February the doors were open and the lights were on,” owner Andrew Petersen said.
It has been a busy month for the store with moving and organizing while operating business as usual.
“We were fortunate to be able to move things in a little bit before opening,” he said.
Opening in their new space came at the perfect time with spring slowly, but surely, approaching.
“April is usually our busiest time of the season,” Petersen said. “It coincides with our spring sale, and this is the first sale we have had in three years because we are able to get more product now.”
Petersen opened the store in 2016. Since he first opened the doors to the store on Main Street, he has seen the business continue to grow.
They remained on Main Street for seven years before moving to this new location.
“We were there longer than we had anticipated, we were planning to be there for a few years,” Peterson said. “We anticipated the growth, but it was hard to find a new space for a while.”
He new that more space was needed to support what he wanted to do to continue growing the business.
The new store space gives them room to showcase new equipment and gives them the opportunity to take in more customers.
Even after the first day of opening on Third Street he knew it was a good move.
“It has been wonderful from day one.In the first 10 minutes we were open we had someone come through and buy a bike,” Petersen said. “Right out of the gate it was amazing.”
The larger space offers more convenience and a seamless experience for customers when looking for the perfect new ride.
When walking in the front door, it is a brighter and more open experience. People are able to take their time in choosing what they need.
“Bikes are big, bulky items and not being in the narrow corridor and having a little more breathing room makes all the difference,” Peterson said. “Just the change in layout makes a difference.”
The store now gives them the opportunity to expand their service area and fulfill repairs more rapidly and efficiently.
During their peak season, it usually takes them a few days to complete a repair. Before spring hits they can get a repair done in a 24-hour turnaround.
“We aim for a 24-hour turnaround, but during the busy season, it usually takes about a week,” Peterson said. “Our goal is to get it done quickly.”
The move is a weight off Petersen’s shoulders.
After working on this project for several months he is happy to see it all come together.
“It feels so great … we have been looking forward to this and the build up to the move was exciting,” he said.
It is hard to miss the new space while walking down West Third Street, the large windows showcase some of their bikes, and Petersen’s dog Koa is happy to greet customers at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.