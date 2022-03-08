HBC, a company that provides fiber-optic networks to homes and businesses across southern Minnesota, reported on Tuesday, March 8, that a cut fiber is affecting services in multiple communities.
Crews were dispatched Tuesday morning to locate the damaged fiber and make repairs.
The cut fiber is effecting Red Wing, Hastings, Cannon Falls and Lake City.
Residents may experience problems with their landline, internet and cable TV.
This is a developing story.
