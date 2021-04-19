The Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communications released a statement today on the mistreatment of journalists during the Brooklyn Center protests following the shooting of Daunte Wright.
The statement reads:
“Recent civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul has drawn national attention to the relationship between media, protestors and law enforcement officials. The Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication is a School dedicated to teaching students and training professionals to be leaders in their fields and to be thoughtful, productive citizens in their communities and in public life.
"Less than a year ago during social unrest, we stated unequivocally that the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication takes seriously its responsibility to educate the public on the rights and responsibilities protecting press freedoms covered by the First Amendment,” said Elisia Cohen, director of the Hubbard School and professor. “It is disheartening that even after a court order protecting journalists to ensure their First Amendment right to lawfully cover protests, documentation provided to the U.S. District Court demonstrates that journalists have been ordered to disperse from covering protests, targeted for detention and photography, and prevented from conducting lawful newsgathering by officers in Brooklyn Center. We support the work of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law to document journalist detention and use of force by law enforcement, and are particularly concerned about the reports by journalists of color who reported disparate treatment.”
The Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law has documented instances of press mistreatment each night of protesting starting from April 12-17.
Here are a few:
On April 12, Mark Vancleave, a video journalist for the Star Tribune, was shot in the hand by a rubber bullet that law enforcement fired.
On April 13, Adam Gray, a chief photographer for South West News Services based in the United Kingdom, tweeted that he was handcuffed, put in the back of a squad car and charged with failure to obey an order.
On April 17, Ryan Faircloth, a reporter for the Star Tribune, tweeted about how law enforcement surrounded a vehicle in which Joshua Rashaad McFadden, a black photojournalist for the New York Times, was seated. In Faircloth’s tweet, he quoted McFadden saying, "They’re hitting me, they're hitting my camera as if they’re trying to break my camera lens . . . telling me to get out, but I clearly couldn’t get out because now they’re blocking the doors.”
On April 17, WCCO stated that law enforcement required reporter Reg Chapman, a Black man, and photojournalists to lie on the ground as they took pictures of them and their credentials.
On April 17, Vancleave tweeted that Tim Evans, a photojournalist, was punched in the face by an officer while trying to present his press credentials to law enforcement.
On April 17, the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law and 26 news organizations and press advocacy groups helped produce a letter written by Ballard Spahr attorney Leita Walker. The letter spoke to the gravity of misconduct by law enforcement and what media expectations are going forward. It stated that “The First Amendment is clear: journalists have a robust right of access to gather and report the news without fear of intrusion or interference by law enforcement.”
The letter was sent to Gov. Tim Walz, spokesperson Teddy Tschann, Department of Corrections Commissioner Pail Schnell, Minnesota State Patrol Chief Matt Langer, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.
April 13, 2021
Local communities continue to react to the shooting of Daunte Wright; Superintendent Karsten Anderson weighs in
Community members and leaders continue to respond to the shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. After a third night of protesting, ex-officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Red Wing School District Superintendent Karsten Anderson released a statement today about the shooting of Daunte Wright to staff, students and parents.
The statement reads:
Our school community is deeply saddened by the recent death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. The deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and so many others greatly impact all of us, especially people of color who have experienced systemic racism for centuries.
The school district and community must respond by providing support to students and families in need, collaboratively establishing equitable policies and practices, and — quite simply — doing the right thing for every person in Red Wing.
Please contact a building leader or school counselor if you know of a child or adult in need of support. Resources to support students and families are also available on the Minnesota Department of Education’s website at:
https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/safe/res/resp/.
Third night of protesting
Chaos erupted around Brooklyn Center's police station late Tuesday night. Protestors were hurling water bottles and other projectiles at officers who were in full riot gear. Officers then responded by using pepper spray and flash bombs on the protestors.
Protestors were also seen scaling the fences outside the FBI office in Brooklyn Center while holding signs that read "Justice for Daunte Wright."
As the night went on, the protestors slowly started leaving and by the 10 p.m. curfew, few protestors remained.
Around 60 arrests were made, many on riot and other criminal behavior charges, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.
Potter charged
Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. Authorities have indicated that she fired a gun when she apparently intended to grab her taser.
The Wright family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Jeff Storms and Anthony Romanucci said in a statement that while they appreciate that the district attorney pursued charges, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back.
If convicted, Potter faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.
April 13, 2021
This is how community members and officials are reacting to the shooting of Daunte Wright
Community members across the region have reacted to the shooting of Daunte Wright through vigils, memorials and protesting.
Officer Kim Potter who fatally shot Wright and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, St. Paul declared another curfew: This one for 10 p.m.
"Our hearts go out to Daunte Wright’s family and friends, and to their community," Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson said. "Our hearts also go out to the thousands of cops all across our nation who leave their families every day to protect and serve, and who are devastated by what happened in Brooklyn Center. Here in Red Wing, I am so proud of our police department, proud of their extensive crisis training and proud of the professionalism, care and respect they demonstrate to every member of our community as they work 24/7 to keep us safe."
*Warning: the videos below may be graphic and uncomfortable for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised*
Reactions
River Falls is holding a double memorial for George Floyd and Daunte Wright at Veterans Park on Thursday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18.
There will not be a group gathering, but people are welcome to drop off flowers and other memorabilia at any time while the memorial signs are up. People can take home their memorabilia after the memorial is over before Sunday evening.
President Biden tweeted yesterday, "Today I’m thinking about Daunte Wright and his family — and the pain, anger, and trauma that Black America experiences every day. While we await a full investigation, we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law."
Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted:
Prayers are not enough. Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 13, 2021
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota released a statement Monday that called on Mayor Mike Elliott, Chief of Police Tim Gannon and City Manager Curt Boganey to end traffic enforcement by armed officers.
“Police making traffic stops and performing custodial arrests for low-level infractions, which disproportionately target people of color, are dangerous, racist and unnecessary practices that don’t aid public safety, but instead result in predictable violence and death for black men like Daunte Wright, and require change on the local, state and national level,” the statement said.
Families Supporting Families Against Police Brutality is holding a press conference today at noon to demand justice for Wright and his family.
The vigil
A vigil took place Monday night and hundreds packed a four-block area where Wright died.
Wright's mother spoke out at the vigil in a plea for people to understand Wright was more than what has happened to him.
"My heart is literally broken into a thousand pieces:" Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, tearfully spoke at a vigil for her son on Monday. https://t.co/NMhizwLbue pic.twitter.com/uUHNvdAobW— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 13, 2021
Second night of protesting
After the vigil, people from all around the state continued to protest last night in Brooklyn Center.
I’m out for the night but here’s two of the most surreal moments of my life from Brooklyn Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/8ZtWDEp38w— Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) April 13, 2021
“Y’all didn’t learn from George Floyd”– Tear gas and rubber bullets after police fatally shoot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Full video: https://t.co/071uPk9ky6 pic.twitter.com/BfhM18zDAM— Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) April 12, 2021
At least 40 people have been arrested from last night's unrest, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said during a news conference.
Who is officer Kim Potter?
Kimberly Potter, 48, is a 26 year police veteran who fatally shot and killed Daunte Wright. According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Potter joined the Brooklyn Center Police Department in 1995 at the age of 22.
Potter was elected to represent her department’s officers as president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officers Association in 2019 and was a member of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, where she served on the “casket team.”
It was officially announced around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, that Potter resigned from her position as a police officer.
April 12, 2021
Goodhue County quiet but alert after latest Twin Cities shooting; Hastings area under curfew
Tensions are high in the Twin Cities after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn Center on April 11 after a traffic stop.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is not anticipating any protesting fallout in the area.
“Of course, we are on alert for potential issues with Goodhue County and people traveling through our county to the metro area,” Sheriff Marty Kelly said.
Nearby Dakota County, however, was notified late Monday afternoon that it will be part of a regional overnight curfew Monday, April 12, ordered by Gov. Tim Walz. The curfew includes all of Dakota County and will be in effect 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Anoka counties follows civil unrest Sunday night in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
Essential workers and other authorized personnel are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness and having to travel to and from employment are also exempt.
Here is what we know so far:
The shooting
Wright and his girlfriend were pulled over for a traffic violation -- expired license tabs -- but Wright was found to have an existing warrant so the police tried to arrest him.
Footage from the incident has been released, which shows two other officers approaching Wright’s vehicle and the officer who shot him standing behind them.
A struggle ensues while the officer standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle begins to handcuff Wright and Wright appears to reenter the car. The officer is heard yelling, “taser,” before she shoots Wright.
Wright then drove off and made it several blocks before crashing into another vehicle.
The Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Tim Gannon believes the police officer intended to fire a taser, but fired a gun instead.
Wright died at the scene. His girlfriend and driver of the vehicle he crashed into were unharmed.
Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, told reporters at the New York Times that she was talking on the phone with Wright as he was being pulled over. Wright told her he was pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota.
The protesting
A group of 100 to 200 people gathered at the Brooklyn Center police headquarters late Sunday night. Some stores in the area were broken into and police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11:30 p.m.
According to Minneapolis Public Radio, the police said that anyone who remained on the streets, including journalists, would be arrested.
Police fired non-lethal rubber bullets and tear gas after resistance from the crowd. No protestors have reported injuries,
According to Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, the crowd had dispersed by around 1:15 a.m.
The timing
The shooting of Wright came right before the third week of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin started.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.