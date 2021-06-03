Neighboring Goodhue and Pierce counties have similar populations, 46,340 and 42,754 respectively, so one might think they would have comparable crime rates. However, data shows that the counties have glaringly different rates of assault and theft.
During 2018-2020, Goodhue had almost four times the number of assaults as Pierce, but Pierce had four times the number of thefts.
“We must remember that each county has different police municipalities that don’t count into sheriff records, which can make the data look different. Typically though, Pierce has lower rates in some areas,” Steven Albarado, chief deputy for Pierce County, said.
Other crimes such as arson, motor vehicle theft, burglary, murder and robbery had relatively similar rates.
All data has been supplied by Goodhue and Pierce County Sheriff's Offices.
Arson
Merriam-Webster definition: the willful or malicious burning of property (such as a building) especially with criminal or fraudulent intent.
2018-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 3
2019-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 0
2020-- Pierce County: 1 vs Goodhue County: 0
Assault
Merriam-Webster definition: a threat or attempt to inflict offensive physical contact or bodily harm on a person (as by lifting a fist in a threatening manner) that puts the person in immediate danger of or in apprehension of such harm or contact.
2018-- Pierce County: 15 vs Goodhue County: 73
2019-- Pierce County: 19 vs Goodhue County: 57
2020-- Pierce County: 15 vs Goodhue County: 56
Vehicle theft
Definition: the act of stealing or attempting to steal a motor vehicle.
2018-- Pierce County: 19 vs Goodhue County: 18
2019-- Pierce County: 20 vs Goodhue County: 28
2020-- Pierce County: 15 vs Goodhue County: 38
Burglary
Merriam-Webster definition: the act of breaking and entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony.
2018-- Pierce County: 51 vs Goodhue County: 62
2019-- Pierce County: 30 vs Goodhue County: 40
2020-- Pierce County: 39 vs Goodhue County: 29
Murder
Merriam-Webster definition: the crime of unlawfully killing a person especially with malice aforethought.
2018-- Pierce County: 1 vs Goodhue County: 0
2019-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 0
2020-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 1
Robbery
Merriam-Webster definition: to take something away from by force: steal from.
2018-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 1
2019-- Pierce County: 0 vs Goodhue County: 0
2020-- Pierce County: 2 vs Goodhue County: 0
Theft
Merriam-Webster definition: the felonious taking and removing of personal property with intent to deprive the rightful owner of it.
2018-- Pierce County: 97 vs Goodhue County: 26
2019-- Pierce County: 104 vs Goodhue County: 24
2020-- Pierce County: 104 vs Goodhue County: 24
