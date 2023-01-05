This winter has brought many inches of snow, making the roads icy and dangerous.
As the number of inches of snow climbs, the Red Wing street superintendent and his crews are not getting much sleep at night.
With the large accumulations of snow, Public Works has been working long hours to keep the streets cleared and safe for residents. They often start their routes at 2 a.m.
The city has a process for declaring snow emergencies and dispatching plow drivers.
The snow and ice policy states that in events of up to 2 inches, plows will be dispatched to begin clearing the long list of snow emergency routes first.
In events of 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulations “beginning at approximately 2 a.m., depending on the time that the actual snowfall stops, crews will be dispatched to completely plow city streets.”
For snow accumulations of more than 6 inches, there is usually a declaration of a snow emergency.
The policy states, “In this instance or in anticipation of it, the Public Works director, chief law enforcement official, or their designees, will declare a snow emergency which begins at 12:01 a.m.”
There are 17 plow routes and Public Works has various pieces of equipment to get the snow cleared.
“We have 17 plow routes that they get cleared with varies from dump trucks to front end loaders and smaller sidewalk sized equipment,” Director of Public Works Shawn Blaney said.
The plow teams start early in the morning to get the roads cleared, and it usually takes about eight to 10 hours to get all streets cleared.
“Average snowfall takes us about eight to 10 hours, and it can be a slow process. It isn’t as quick as you’d think. Red Wing is a big community, and it has a lot of ground to cover. That is why we have so many plow routes,” Blaney said.
The most recent snow was challenging for plows to clear all roads and routes because of the mixture of rain and the heaviness of the snow.
“This last snow was really heavy, and it took about 10 hours because it takes longer to push it off the roads,” Blaney said. “It was a challenging one with the rain making it more difficult.”
Many of the trucks get dispatched at the same time, but it depends on the snowfall on each occasion.
“Typically they all go at the same time or very close to the same time. During the most recent snowfall we had half go at around 2 a.m. and half at 4 a.m.,” Blaney said.
The plow crews are usually notified by the street superintendent the night before.
“In the winter, the street superintendent's primary responsibility is snow, and he monitors the weather very closely. If he knows it is going to snow overnight then he’ll let the crews know ahead of time,” Blaney said.
On the off chance that there is an unexpected snowstorm then the street superintendent dispatches the plow crews as the need for plowing becomes clear.
“If we get a surprise snowstorm which happens more times than you’d think. A lot of times our street superintendent will check on the streets and the weather in the middle of the night,” Blaney said.
“Or we count on our friends at the police department to let us know, and they’ll call our street superintendent to let him know if something needs attention and he dispatches the crews from there,” he continued.
The crews have been working long hours and overnight shifts to get the streets cleared for drivers that go through the city.
Many of the Public Works departments work together to ensure safety on the roads after every snowstorm.
“These guys come in at 2 or 4 in the morning and plow snow all day long,” Blaney said.“We do bring in crews from other divisions to help with all day snowstorms and lengthy times because our crews need to have a break. It is definitely a team effort.”
