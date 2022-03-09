RED WING – After 12 years of offering alternative education, Red Cottage Montessori will be closing by fall 2022 and Creekstone Montessori School – a charter – is set to replace it.
“Red Cottage has been honored to walk with parents on the journey of development with the 80 alumni and the 80 current students,” Kai Rodgers, head of Red Cottage, said. “We are grateful for the open minds of past and current parents to look at child development from a different viewpoint. It is now time for Montessori itself to blaze the trail forward to serve more children in our community through a public charter school.”
The Red Cottage Board of Directors voted in November 2019 for the creation of a Montessori charter school due to their current financial constraints.
“Cottage is a non-profit that prides itself on being able to provide tuition assistance to a significant proportion of its population; however, the last few years have proved difficult to financially support all of those that need financial help,” Rodgers said.
Currently, Red Cottage offers more than $110,000 in tuition assistance each year to about half of their students. They lose about half of the inquiries due to tuition costs every enrollment period.
“For these realities and our passion for the work that we do, serving children's academic, social, and emotional needs, a shift to a public school model needed to happen,” Rodgers said. “As we learned more about the charter school process, we recognized that Creekstone would need to be a completely separate entity from Red Cottage, so the building of one school is completely separate from the closing of the other. Red Cottage's closing is making room for something far greater.”
Creekstone Montessori School is expected to open in fall 2022 and is a public charter school authorized by the Minnesota Department of Education to serve students K-6. Red Cottage serves children ages 18 months to sixth grade.
“In Minnesota, charter schools are tuition-free independent public schools that are open to and welcome all students, no matter ability or need, and are governed and operated jointly by licensed teachers, parents and community members,” Elissa Behnke, chair of Creekstone board of directors, said.
Charter schools receive their operation funding based on the average state per pupil revenue and “as part of the funding formula, charter schools also receive state funding based on the statewide average property tax amount to compensate for the lack of access to local revenues,” according to MNCharterSchools.org.
Creekstone will use its funding to focus on providing a learning environment that embraces a child’s natural desire to learn and to empower all children to grow to their full social, academic and emotional potential through Montessori principles and methods of education, according Behnke.
“As opposed to conventional school models, which involve group learning, Montessori emphasizes individualized learning,” Behnke said. “Children learn better on an individual level since no two children are alike, and children will be ready for different experiences at different times. For this reason, CMS will allow room for catering to the unique needs of all children, including those requiring additional learning support.”
Creekstone will be independent from Red Wing Public Schools, but as required by law, the district will provide transportation services to charter students.
“The Red Wing Public School District provides high-quality programming for students and families, but I also support the ability for parents to choose alternative educational paths for their children,” Red Wing schools Superintendent Karsten Anderson said. “Minnesota continues to be a leader in school choice through homeschooling, private schools, charter schools and post-secondary enrollment opportunities.”
Creekstone will start the staff hiring process in the coming weeks. Current staff at Red Cottage will have to apply for jobs at the new school. Creekstone administrators are working with the city of Red Wing to lease Red Cottage’s building, which becomes available July 1.
If everything goes to plan, Behnke said the projected enrollment is 80 students for the first year of operation and 140 students by year five.
For more information about Creekstone, visit their website creekstonemontessori.org.
