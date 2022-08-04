Creekstone Montessori School – a new public charter in Red Wing – is not having a hard time hiring teachers and staff members, according to interim Executive Director Dave Conrad.
“We are grateful to have had the luxury of hiring the best candidates for each position from a remarkably strong pool of candidates,” he said.
The new school will have a tuition-based early childhood program and a tuition-free elementary program. Early childhood will serve children ages 18 months to 4 years and the elementary program will serve grades K-6.
There are currently only three staff positions available; one teacher and two teaching assistants.
In total there will be eight teachers, eight teaching assistants, two special education teachers and two administrative support staff.
Conrad and consultant Nancy Dana have been in charge of the hiring process, and both agreed it has gone well.
“We had a solid hiring protocol in place,” Conrad said.
As of Aug.3, seven of the recently hired are from the old Montessori school, Red Cottage.
Creekstone replaced Red Cottage as a Red Wing Montessori school when the community showed the need for non-tuition based education.
This process started in 2019. Creekstone will open its doors for the 2022-2023 school year.
Conrad said that each candidate – whether from Red Cottage or otherwise – was thoroughly considered and the process was fair to everyone.
Creekstone has 114 students enrolled and a building leased at Highway 61 and Highway 19.
As the school gears up for the fall opening, Conrad is confident that the three remaining positions will be filled.
There is currently a waiting list for enrollment in all programs. Any openings will be posted on creekstonemontessori.org.
