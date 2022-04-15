Creekstone Montessori School’s board of directors met with the community April 11 to discuss preschool availability and the K-6 enrollment process. Parents left assured the school is on track for fall.
“We will be ready for our doors to open in August,” board chair Elissa Behnke said. “Per Minnesota Department of Education Standards, we are opening.”
It was announced Monday that a preschool program will be offered for kids ages 18 months to 4 years old, year-round for half and full days.
“Preschool is tuition-based and separate from the K-6 program,” Director Perry Sekus said.
Enrollment is open and parents can complete the online application process throughout the year, depending on classroom availability. Those who apply right now will be considered for fall and should expect enrollment determinations later this month.
Once all preschool spots are filled, the rest of the applications will be placed on a waiting list in the order they were received.
K-6 enrollment
The K-6 enrollment process has closed as of March 29, and parents were notified of their children’s status by April 8.
Since Creekstone is a public entity, they are required to enroll all eligible students who submit a timely application, unless the number of applications exceeds the capacity of a program or grade level.
This is Red Wing’s first charter school and operates through a board of directors with state funding.
Creekstone will use its funding to focus on providing a learning environment that embraces a child’s natural desire to learn and to empower all children to grow to their full social, academic and emotional potential through Montessori principles and methods of education, according to directors Sheena Tisland and Behnke.
For fall 2022, all grade levels received more applicants than space available. The board created a lottery to determine admission.
“Lottery applicants are drawn by random and admitted to the program in the order they are drawn, as capacity allows. When grades/levels have been filled, the remaining applicants will be placed on a waiting list in the order they are drawn and notified promptly if a space becomes available . . . Students who submit applications after the open enrollment period ends will be admitted if there are any remaining openings, or added to a waiting list in the order in which they were received,” according to the school’s admission policy.
Creekstone gives admission preference to a sibling of an enrolled student and children of staff members.
“Eventually we would like to be able to have more students in our school than we can have for fall,” Director Ron Ward said. “Right now this is what we can do.”
