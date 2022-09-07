Creekstone Montessori is kicking off its first year in operation this week.
Creekstone has been planning and prepping for this week for several months.
After working to get permits from the city, hiring teachers and navigating any challenges that come with opening a school, they are excited to welcome the students.
“I am excited about every part of this school year starting,” interim Executive Director David Conrad said.
“Red Cottage did a great job offering scholarships in the area, and we are excited to be able to offer a tuition-free authentic Montessori experience for kindergarten through sixth grade. We are thrilled to be able to do that,” he continued.
The new Montessori school is opening its doors for the first time this year, and they are eager to continue to provide a Montessori experience in a public school setting.
As a charter school, Creekstone Montessori is a public school and will operate similarly and be held to the same standards as any other public school in the area.
“As a public school we are held to a very similar standard to traditional public schools. We are accountable to the same academic standards, and we will be doing assessments like traditional public schools,” he said.
There will be transportation through the Red Wing School District offered to Creekstone students as well.
“Red Wing and the surrounding area have so much to offer families and to be able to offer an authentic Montessori experience in a public school setting is significant,” Conrad said.
Creekstone Montessori will be offering an authentic Montessori experience through its curriculum. Montessori is unique in many ways compared to other forms of education. In Montessori schools there are multi-age classrooms and hands-on experiences for learning.
“In authentic Montessori schools there are multi-age classrooms and that starts with early childhood. The toddler program is 18 months to 36 months old. We have 3- and 4-year-old preschool combined with our kindergarten program and that is called Children’s House,” Conrad said.
This multi-age experience continues throughout the program, lower elementary classrooms will consist of first, second and third graders and then fourth, fifth and sixth graders will be combined in another classroom.
The grades are combined in an effort to have students at multiple levels learn together, and there becomes a genuine mentoring from student to student.
“The multi-age experience means a number of things for the students. It is an exciting component of Montessori and from a child's perspective it allows them to be present during lessons multiple times before they sit down with that lesson,” Conrad said.
“When they are finally presented with that lesson they have been exposed to it multiple times. There is also mentoring that happens from student to student. Older students or more advanced students intuitively are able to help their classmates with their learning,” he continued.
Aside from the multi-age learning experience, Montessori differentiates within the materials that are provided to students.
“Early in a Montessori experience we give children hands-on experiences to help them learn from the concrete, so by the time we get to the abstract concepts they have already seen, touched, even tasted the experience and they have a more tangible connection to the abstract concepts,” Conrad said.
Although the school is a public charter school, the preschool program is tuition based. Creekstone is working on reducing the tuition and is willing to work with parents that might not be able to pay the tuition.
Creekstone Montessori is working with several local entities to bring unique education to their students. The music program and the physical education programs are in collaboration with local organizations.
“We have a music program that is developed with Mike Arturi from the Universal Music Center across the highway at the Anderson Center,” Conrad said.
“We have a phy-ed program that Cait Larsen from Ethos Lifestyle has put together for us and both programs will be presented by multiple staff members and those are two partnerships that we have developed early on that I am excited about,” he continued.
