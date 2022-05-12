The new Creekstone Montessori Charter School cleared a major hurdle this week when the Red Wing City Council approved an amended zone change allowing schools in the zone.
The amendment permits Lutheran Social Services to allow the school in the AR Zoning District. This is one of the last major steps for Creekstone Montessori before opening.
Still ahead is approval of a conditional use permit by the Advisory Planning Commission. The Creekside Montessori board is working with the commission on the permit, which will be presented to the council in an upcoming meeting.
The approval of this application is the last step through the city before the school can open its doors next school year.
Board Chair for Creekstone Montessori Elissa Behnke said that the zone amendment was vital for the school to move forward with the process of opening the Montessori charter school.
“That was the big ticket item for us we felt, because it was a vital part of the process for moving forward and being compliant in that zone,” she said.
The zone amendment was originally denied by the council due to concerns about setting a precedent, but after negotiations, the amendment was approved.
“This was a wonderful example of our government working toward finding a solution that works for everyone, and we are really grateful for the time and work that was put in for that item,” Behnke said.“It was really a great collaboration to make it all work, and that is great to see in our community, and it was a good outcome.”
Creekstone will continue its process for opening at the start of the next academic year.
Behnke said this process is not simply a transition from Red Cottage Montessori to Creekstone Montessori, it is a completely separate entity, so there is an extensive process for opening the brand new school.
“It is really important for the community and for our constituents and our families to know and understand that this is not just a transition of existing operations,” Behnke said.
Creekstone is a separate entity from Red Cottage Montessori.
“We are not taking what Red Cottage is and changing the name,” she said. “We are completely different and an individual new school.”
The city process is just one of many government entities that had to sign off on the charter school.
“We had a very extensive application process and meeting approvals that meet the requirements on all levels,” Behnke said.
As of now, the school is on track to open in fall 2022, they have already filled their enrollment for the next school year. During the first year of enrollment, Creekstone will have grades kindergarten through sixth grade. They will have a preschool program that is tuition based.
Next year, Creekstone will welcome 114 students in its first year as an official public charter school.
The Minnesota Department of Education has authorized Creekstone to open at one site to serve grades kindergarten through eighth grade, and the plan is to grow to that level in years following years opening.
Next on the agenda, Creekstone is planning food and nutrition, transportation, technology and the hiring process for the next school year.
The school was given a $200,000 federal grant for startup charter schools. This grant is a portion of a larger $600,000 grant that is paid over three years.
“We were awarded a federal charter schools planning grant to complete these tasks, and this grant spans three years,” Behnke said, adding that it is specific for startup charter schools.
This will be a first for Red Wing to have a charter school.
“This is a historic first for our community, and we are so proud of that,” Behnke said. “Charter schools are great things created specifically by the legislature because education is not a one size fits all.”
For more information about Creekstone Montessori charter school visit creekstonemontessori.org/.
(1) comment
Nowhere in any coverage of this school is the actual physical location mentioned. Is it on the site of the former Vasa Lutheran Children's Home?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.