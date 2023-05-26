The end of the school year brings excitement.
It is a celebration of a long school year filled with hard work and determination.
It is the excitement of the new school year in a few months.
The end of this school year means a little more for Creekstone Montessori.
Creekstone is wrapping up their first school year, and they are eager to bring students back again next year.
“We have been honored to witness the growth and development of our students, and see them flourish in their own unique way, embracing the Montessori philosophy of self-discovery, independence, and respect for one another,” Creekstone Montessori posted to their Facebook page following the celebration.
At their first annual meeting they shared some of the positive achievements they have reached within the first year of operation.
“The data collection identifies students in area of student achievement, that enables our efforts for student engagement and what support we can provide to them,” Danielle Mandelkow, special education coordinator said.
“Based on student data collection, we are excited to announce that all of our students have made growth in both reading and math throughout this school year,” she continued.
Conrad has been in the position of Interim Executive Director for the first year of operation.
During their annual meeting, Conrad announced that the board has found a permanent Executive Director that will begin this summer.
“It is my great pleasure to announce that our board of directors approved the contract agreement for your permanent executive director, Dr. Becky Gerdes, effective July 1,” he said.
Creekstone Montessori celebrated Conrad and recognized him for his efforts and guidance in their first year.
Creekstone staff also recognized the students, and all they have accomplished this year.
Many of the students had the opportunity to celebrate each other and share about their experience.
Creekstone Montessori is continuing to find their stride as a new school, but they are happy to be able to look back on a successful first year.
