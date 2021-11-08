RED WING-- Sheena Whitlock credits Instagram for sparking the idea that would eventually evolve into the nonprofit Goods for Girls.

Whitlock was scrolling through the social media platform when she saw a group in Colorado that was making period kits for individuals experiencing period poverty.

“It was something I felt compelled to do because it got me thinking of my childhood,” Whicklock told the Republican Eagle. “I grew up in poverty on Guam and often my parents couldn't afford to buy products, so I was often stuck finding other ways to control my menstrual bleeding.”

In Minnesota and the rest of the country, period poverty is still a reality for many people. A 2019 study published in the journal “Obstetrics and Gynecology” found that of those interviewed for the study, 64% were unable to buy the needed menstrual hygiene supplies at some point in the previous year.

Data found that 46% of those interviewed had to choose between purchasing food and menstrual supplies at least once during the past year.

The goal of Goods for Girls is to collect and donate period products to locations and organizations where people in need of the items can access them.

Period kit party

The first Goods for Girls event was a kit creation party. Whitlock reflected, “The whole kit party was a thought I had becauseI knew it would be a fun get together for ladies and girls, then as I started posting about putting kits together, friends and the community saw a need for it.”

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Women gathered at The Moondance Inn. The day included mimosas, baked goods, coffee, a raffle and silent auction. Numerous local businesses donated gift cards and items for the event and the inn donated the space.

About 40 people donated items for the kits, as did local groups like the women's church group at St. John's Lutheran.

Each kit contained a maxi pad, a thin pad, two liners, two tampons and deodorant in a bag. About 700 kits were made by participants. They will be distributed to local schools, homeless shelters and wherever else a need is seen.

A few of the kit creators were local Girl Scouts. One member, Elizabeth, said of the event, “It’s really fun and nice that we’re doing this for girls who need it.”

How to get involved While the first Goods for Girls event is over, the nonprofit has partnered with Tootsie Too’…

The event raised over $700 for the HOPE Coalition through the raffle and silent auction. Whitlock said of partnering with HOPE, “I would never wish any child to witness or experience trauma of any nature in their lifetime. With support from good people, children can rise above and break the cycle. I would love to give Hope to those who have none and show that they can be a successful, wonderful human being no matter what they went through. You don't have to let your trauma change your heart, just be a light to those in the darkness and hearts will change over time.”