The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce has released its local coupon books.
The Live Local Coupon Books feature several businesses from throughout Red Wing and promote shopping locally.
“We are sincerely grateful for the support we received from our partners in this new shop small initiative,” the Chamber of Commerce stated. “The involvement of our members has been instrumental in making this first edition a success.”
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is always looking for new ways to promote the local businesses and how to incentivise shopping at small businesses throughout the year.
The coupon book is one of the ways they are doing that.
“The purpose of these booklets is to incentivize shoppers to visit their favorite restaurants, entertainment spots, retailers and service providers while saving a little bit when they do,” the chamber stated. “For each coupon book sold, it will help support the programs and initiatives of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce.”
Inside the coupon booklet there are over 100 coupons.
Over 90 businesses in the Red Wing area participated in this year’s coupon booklet.
The books are currently available at the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce office located on Main Street.
The books are $25 each and the coupons inside can be used for a 12 month period, they are set to expire on March 31 of next year.
For more information visit the Chamber of Commerce website at redwingchamber.com or visit their Facebook page at Red Wing Chamber of Commerce.
