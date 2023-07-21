Superintendents from several schools in Goodhue County brought a proposal for county funded school resource officers to the County Board.
Superintendent Jeff Sampson from Cannon Falls School District and Superintendent Evan Gough from Goodhue School District presented a county-wide proposal for school resource officers in each district within the county.
“This is a countywide proposal that includes all districts including the Goodhue County Education District … all of the districts have with whole or pats of their districts within the county,” Sampson said.
Some schools within the county are working directly with the cities to provide a school resource officer on site in the schools.
Other schools in the county like Cannon Falls and Goodhue don’t have any school resource officer programs in place.
The ask is for the county to fully fund eight officers in each school district. This is roughly a $1 million request from the county.
“Looking at school funding, revenue is generated on funding formulas and student enrollment in each district. Revenue beyond this must be approved by the voters of the school district,” Sampson said. “When cuts need to be made to match our budget with our revenues these programs [school resource officer programs] are usually the first to go because we are an education first entity.”
The superintendents brought up benefits to having a program through the county, rather than through individual cities.
“I think there are a lot of advantages. In Goodhue County we already have so many natural mechanisms set up where we are already doing collaborative things together,” Gough said.
“The city of Goodhue is just one little square in the vastness of our district, so when you think of tax base available to fund things, it makes sense, at least from a school district boundary standpoint, to look at county funding mechanisms,” he continued.
The commissioners brought up some concerns with the proposal.
Having the county fund the program for all school districts was not favorable with all commissioners.
“The simplest way to spread the cost amongst a whole district tax base when you cross counties is the school district, your school district pays for it. You are able to levy your members of that district,” Commissioner Jason Majerus said. “My aspect the whole time is that if the schools want resource officers, there is nothing stopping you from paying for it.”
Majerus explained that from his standpoint, he doesn’t want to increase the taxes for this proposal.
“The simplest thing for the county is to keep the tax base low, let’s lower the taxes throughout the county and the districts can assess the district,” he said. “I have a problem here taxing my citizens in districts I represent to pay for school resource officers like in Pine Island or other districts when their city is paying their own.”
While the commissioners liked the idea of the program, the funding was a issue for them.
“I like the idea, I do think in my opinion that tax payers are the ones who should make the final decision if this is the direction they want to go,” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.
The proposal was brought to the County Board during a Committee of the Whole meeting, so no exact decisions were made. More discussions may be had in the future for the program.
