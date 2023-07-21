Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOODHUE...WEST CENTRAL PEPIN AND SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE COUNTIES... At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bay City, or 8 miles east of Red Wing, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Frontenac around 455 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stockholm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH