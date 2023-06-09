Community members will have an opportunity to share feedback with Goodhue County as they update their Hazard Mitigation Plan.
“Goodhue County residents, community leaders, business owners, area agencies and organizations now have an opportunity to share how severe weather events impact their property and lives,” the county stated in a news release.
Aside from giving feedback about how severe weather events impact their lives, Goodhue County residents can share ideas for reducing future impacts.
According to the county, the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires counties to update their plan every five years to maintain eligibility for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is working with U Spatial at the University of Minnesota-Duluth to update the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The goal of a Hazard Mitigation Plan is to assess natural hazards that might pose risk to the county. This can include tornadoes, ice storms, blizzards, wildfires, flooding, extreme temperatures and more.
The plan works to minimize the damage from those types of hazards.
The county would like to hear from the communities while it updates the plan.
“The Goodhue County Hazard Mitigation Plan is a multi-jurisdictional plan that incorporates the concerns and needs of cities, townships, school districts and area agencies or organizations participating in the plan,” the county stated in a news release. “Representatives from county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other key stakeholders will aid in planning.”
The county is asking questions to the community like:
“What are the natural hazards you feel pose the greatest risk to your community?” and “What concerns do you have, and what sorts of actions do you feel would help to reduce damages of future hazard events in your community or the county as a whole?”
Once the plan is completed, the county will submit it to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for approval.
“Public input is an essential part of the plan update,” the county stated. “Comments, concerns, or questions regarding natural disasters and potential mitigation actions to be included into the plan update should be submitted to the Emergency Management Division by phone, email, or by posting a comment via a social media posting of this article.”
