This month Goodhue County is highlighting the work the county government does.
April has been named National County Government Month by the National Association of Minnesota Counties.
The theme for this year is RISE, standing for resiliency, inclusion, solvency and empowerment.
Goodhue County is taking the opportunity in highlighting what they do to embody the theme.
The county focuses on resiliency through their decision making for the future and creating growth.
“Resiliency is our focus on the future and our determination to serve our communities even as they grow and change,” the county stated in a news release.
They focus on the future through their efforts to implement broadband development and other projects that are future centered to ensure longevity of the communities in the county.
The county does extensive lobbying for efforts that will in turn benefit the communities in the long run.
“On March 13, commissioners and department heads visited six of our seven legislators to push for policies such as more funding for broadband development, state funding for probation systems, increased local government aid, support of bond projects, investments in local public health and much more,” the county stated.
Inclusion is at the forefront of their decision making for the communities. The commissioners want to implement broadband connectivity in an inclusive manner.
“Rural citizens are often forgotten during service rollout and broadband development is sadly no exception,” they stated. “After the passage of ARPA, Goodhue County implemented a local broadband grant program to help subsidize local private entities to develop broadband options.”
The county has a goal to bring broadband development to communities as technology continues to grow.
Solvency is the third theme that the county is highlighting this month.
“Solvency is our fostering of economic mobility opportunities that help residents and communities prosper,” they said in a news release.
“Roads are the physical connections that enable economies and communities to thrive. Our county has dedicated much funding and effort toward stabilizing our transportation infrastructure for generations to come,” they continued.
The county public works teams with MnDOT to create safer roads in the community.
The county focuses on empowerment in the community through their work.
“Empowerment is our commitment to sharing resources, educating and informing one another,” the county stated.
They look back on the time when the pandemic was at its highest point and the work they did to keep the community safe.
“During the height of COVID-19 our Health and Human Services department was dedicated to sharing local statistics and offering ways to try and keep yourself and others safe,” representatives from the county said.
Their education efforts and the resources they provided was a way for them to empower the communities within Goodhue County.
“Their work during COVID-19 is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the work our Health and Human Services department does,” they stated. “Having won multiple state and local awards for their work it is no surprise they are one of ten statewide entities to have its National Public Health Accreditation.”
In addition to informing the public on the work the county does they are welcoming visitors in the county government building.
“To further celebrate National County Government Month, Goodhue County is offering guided tours of the historic Goodhue County Government Center throughout the month of April,” the county stated.
To sign up for a tour visit co.goodhue.mn.us/tours and fill out a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.