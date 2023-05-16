Goodhue County has announced they will be ending its emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Tuesday Goodhue County board meeting, the board of commissioners decided to end the declaration after more than three years.
This will go into effect on May 17.
“The repeal is done in parallel with the federal government having announced the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended on Thursday, May 11,” the county stated in a news release.
“In Goodhue County and elsewhere in Minnesota case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are significantly lower than they were during the surge in late 2021 and early 2022.”
The county was clear in saying that COVID-19 has not gone away.
“It is important to know that this does not mean COVID-19 has gone away, but it has become a part of our everyday lives,” the news release stated. “As the virus remains a threat to health in the community, we must continue to care for ourselves and each other.”
During the board meeting, the commissioners thanked the community members and the many workers that were resilient during the pandemic.
“Goodhue County thanked the tireless efforts of all community members, workers, businesses, schools, hospitals, clinics, organizations and local health and human services who have navigated together through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the news release stated.
“Most importantly, we forget not the 156 neighbors and loved ones we have lost to this virus here in Goodhue County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.