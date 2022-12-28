During the Dec. 20 Goodhue County Board meeting the board voted to join 87 Minnesota counties to support a resolution passing a new funding formula for community probation.
The new funding formula resolution will be introduced during the 2023 legislative session.
“Funding for community supervision or probation has been lacking for many years over most of my career. We have been fighting for our 50% reimbursement to the county as it’s stated in statute,” County Services Director Mark Jaeger said.
This has been an issue that has been brought up to the legislature in previous years, and there has been strong advocacy for improvements to the funding formula.
Community supervision includes an array of services such as probation supervised release.
“This past year through the council state governments there is the justice reinvestment initiative that has begun which has formed this community supervision work group,” Jaeger said.
“They have been working together for funding and they have come a long way in advancing this and I’m confident that something will come out of this for adequate funding and equitable across all three probation delivery systems,” he continued.
The resolution introduces a new funding formula and supervision standards that would be the same across all counties.
“We are hoping to develop a funding formula and evidence based practices for supervision standards. So all counties, no matter what delivery system is chosen based on what is best for their county, the standards will be the same across all counties,” Jaeger said.
The commissioners voiced support for this resolution upon their approval.
“This is a step forward. It is unfortunate that the state uses all the excuses in the world not to actually fund something that is in state statute,” Commissioner Brad Anderson said.
Quick Hits
Board approved the 2022 Fund Balance Commitments
Board passed a resolution to establish County State-Aid Highway 14 along the new alignment to the County State-Aid Highway 24 roundabout.
Introduction of Mary Priebe, newly hired human resources manager to the board of commissioners.
Board approved the 2023 budget, levy and capital plan.
Board approved the Southeastern Minnesota Multi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority 2023 budget and levy.
Board approved the Law Enforcement Labor Services contract No. 46 for 2023-2025, which includes the Detention Deputy and Dispatch Sergeants.
Board approved the elected officials 2023 salary.
The board set the first meeting of 2023 as Jan. 3
Board approved plat reviews for Cannon Falls and Zumbrota.
Board approved resolution certifying ditch assessments and damages.
