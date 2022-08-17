Meeting at the Goodhue County Fair on Thursday, the Board of Commissioners held a moment of silence for the late County Commissioner Paul Drotos.
County Commissioner Brad Anderson spoke briefly about his time spent with Drotos.
“Paul was a people person, a compassionate person and he cared about the people around him and it shined out of him like a bright light. I will truly miss the conversations and he brought a lot of very thoughtful thinking to the decision-making process of the county,” Anderson said.
During the meeting the county attorney explained to the commission next steps that the county will take in replacing the vacancy on the board.
Because of the recent death of Drotos, Interim Commissioner Susan Betcher no longer can fill the role. There is still more than a year left for the District 5 commissioner term, so the county must hold a special election to fill the vacancy.
Betcher was appointed to fill the vacancy before Drotos died.
“My agenda item is in relation to the vacancy on the board that was created from the death of Mr. Drotos,” County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe said.
“State law requires that based on that vacancy because there is more than a year remaining in that term, a special election must take place,” he continued.
Concrete Paving Award
Public Works Director Greg Isakson informed the commissioners that the county was honored for the concrete paving of County 6 Boulevard, which happens to be the highway right in front of the county fairgrounds.
Isakson presented the award to the county commissioners and recognized some county staff that had involvement in the planning and execution of the concrete paving project.
The county has previously received awards for concrete paving projects similar to this.
“Last year at this time we had a very similar presentation, we won a concrete award for highway 21. This year we won a second concrete award and this is for the concrete paving of the county road right out here in front of the fairgrounds,” Isakson said.
The awards are determined by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota.
Isakson issued congratulations to the county and staff members involved in the project.
“Congratulations to the County Board for supporting Public Works highway projects, specifically this concrete pavement project; to our Public Works staff who spent numerous hours working on this high quality concrete paving project; and to the contractor, Doyle Conner Co. of Rochester, MN,” he said.
Quick Hits
The Minnesota extension office recognized the farm family of the year. The farm recognized went to Zumbroview Farms.
The Soil and Water Conservation District recognized the conservation farm family of the year. This recognition went to Allen Stolee and David Sathrum.
Conditional use permit establishing a liquid manure storage basin exceeding 500,000 gallons was approved by the board.
Conditional use permit for a retreat center for Catching Fireflies Inc. was approved by the board.
Interim use permit for a utility scale solar energy system submitted by Brian Keenan from IPS solar and Mark Dykes was approved by the board.
Approval of county zoning ordinance updates.
Approval of Lake Byllesby water surface use ordinance amendments.
