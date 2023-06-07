Juneteenth was recently recognized as a federal and state holiday.
During the County Board meeting on June 6, the board approved the resolution to recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday.
Juneteenth was enacted into law in February of this year and was expected to take effect in 2024.
However, language was changed to the state and local government omnibus bill at the end of the Minnesota legislative session and this moved the enactment date to 2023.
According to the meeting agenda, “Governor Walz is expected to sign the bill into law, and the MN Office of Management and Budget is already listing the holiday for the current year.”
The county was advised to add this to their list of county holidays.
“In order to show our support for this important holiday, and to follow state law, we recommend adding Juneteenth as a county holiday, increasing the amount of annual holiday pay for certain classified employees required to work on holidays, giving authority to amend the County’s Collaborative Bargaining Agreements with MOA’s,” the agenda stated.
The board approved the resolution after discussion on the addition of another paid holiday.
While board member Jason Majerus supported recognizing Juneteenth, he was concerned about adding another paid holiday to their list.
“Currently we have 11 or 12 holidays, the average individual gets seven … I’m a little baffled that everyone is jumping on board to give another paid holiday. We could still recognize Juneteenth, but I don’t know why it equates to giving everybody else another paid day off,” he said.
The board was advised by County Attorney Stephen O'Keefe to approve the resolution and recognizing Juneteenth as a county holiday.
“The legislation that made this a state holiday for all of the entire state, and by statute you are not able to conduct” public business on a state holiday such as this,” O’Keefe said. “There is a list of holidays that it is mandatory that you cannot conduct public business, and this is one of those holidays.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
Quick Hits
Board approved 3.2% Malt Liquor License Renewals.
Board approve Bingo Permit for Dawnbreakers Kiwanis Red Wing.
Board approved the Sentence to Serve contract between Goodhue County and the City of Red Wing.
The board approved a request for Interim Use Permit for a Contractors Yard by L&L Trucking of Mazeppa Inc.
The board approved a request for Interim Use Permit with the addition of 10 conditions for a Non-Agricultural Use. The Interim Use Permit is for a wedding and event center with an occupancy of 299 guests in Pine Island.
