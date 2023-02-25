A broadband proposal for Dennison was submitted to the Goodhue County board by OurTech for $6.1 million.
Of that $6.1 million, $4.6 million of funding is coming from the state. OurTech Cooperative is asking for a split grant from Goodhue and Rice Counties to cover the remainder of the project’s cost.
Goodhue would be providing a total of $770,525 for the project if they moved forward with accepting the proposal.
County Administrator Scott Arneson provided some information and options to the board regarding their participation.
The commissioners discussed their positions on supporting this.
Some were torn by whether or not this would be a good use of remaining ARPA funding that has been allocated to broadband.
“I sure see some validity in this request but then I also look at the last mile is where people that don’t have the options. I’m torn, I want to help Dennison and provide more options, but we have people in Goodhue County that have zero,” Commissioner Todd Greseth said.
The issue most commissioners had with the proposal was the cost per house that was included with this particular proposal.
“Some of these houses already have some access to internet … when I look at the cost per property it’s not feasible in my world,” Commissioner Jason Majerus said. “$30,000 per home for broadband when you have other options is not realistic,” he continued.
Community members from Dennison have voiced that there is a struggle with accessing internet services in the rural parts of the city.
“I reached out to someone from Dennison and she did say it is a big struggle with broadband, but I did bring up the cost to her and she didn’t think that was a reasonable cost per house,” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.
Representatives from OurTech were present at the meeting to provide more details about the proposal and answer any questions.
OurTech is a cooperative entity not a private company.
“Each property would get three terminated points at their home. The cost is in the construction, the permitting and the engineering and not in the physical infrastructure that is being deployed,” Executive Director of OurTech Cooperative Jared Peterson said.
“The cooperative has designed this project to allow multiple providers to serve the city of Dennison,” Peterson continued.
The commissioners all want to bring broadband connectivity to those in the county that do not have access, but they want to make sure that it is cost effective.
“The question of broadband and needing broadband I don't see it as the issue in any way shape or form. I think at the moment the cost per home is higher than we really can afford,” Flanders said.
“Do we want to invest in people in the county, of course we do. But can we afford to invest versus what the company is investing and the state is investing,” she continued.
The board did not move forward with approving the proposal.
Quick Hits
Approval of a gambling permit for Frontenac Sportsman Club for April 1.
Approval of purchase of recycling center baler.
Approval of right of way Contract for CSAH 2.
A budget committee report was presented to the board.
Approval of conditional use permit (CUP) accessory building size at 14057 County 11 BLVD Pine Island.
Public Works provided a project status report to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.