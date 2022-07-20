Goodhue County is partnering with CGI Digital to develop an educational video series, highlighting everything the area has to offer for residents, businesses and visitors.
“[We] were selected as one of 10 counties across the country to participate,” Briggs Tople, outreach and communications specialist, said at the county board meeting July 19.
County staff will work with CGI production to create five videos on employee recruitment, parks and natural resources, welcome to the area, housing and business development, and community organizations.
The scheduling, filming and editing process should take 12-16 weeks, according to Tople.
The final videos will be shared on the county’s website.
“[After a] discussion with CGI, it is the hope of county staff for filming to occur during early fall with the includes of film clips of the summer and winter months,” Tople said.
There is no cost associated with the project because CGI is a premier corporate partner of the National Association of Counties, which Goodhue is a part of.
Local businesses will be given the chance to sponsor the program and those interested can learn more at cgidigital.com/community-partnerships.
Board members approved the partnership on Tuesday and agreed it’s a great marketing opportunity.
At the meeting, members gave Zumbrota the green light to join the county’s geographic information systems (GIS) users group.
GIS group
Zumbrota will be joining the Goodhue County GIS Users Group this month to share resources and ideas.
“We have been trying to get them to join for years,” Lisa Hanni, land use management director, said. “This is great.”
The group’s mission is to serve as “a forum for Goodhue County area public and private entities to share information, ideas and strategies utilizing geospatial data and to form strategic partnerships to better utilize this data to promote community and economic development throughout the region,” according to Hanni.
There are 11 members, including Zumbrota, Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon, Wanamingo, Goodhue County Cooperative Electric Association, Soil and Water District, Goodhue County, Goodhue Gas Company, Lake City and Prairie Island Indian Community.
Group members share the cost of current and future GIS data acquisition to reduce individual prices.
Each participant pays an annual program fee. Zumbrota’s will be $3,300.
