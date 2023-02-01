The bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 has been closed once again.
Last fall the Minnesota Department of Transportation inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge due to safety concerns with the bridge’s structural integrity.
In November, the county decided to reopen the bridge as long as weight limitations were posted and enforced.
The county set limitations for single unit vehicles at 24 tons or 48,000 pounds.
For larger vehicles such as semi-trucks and combination vehicles the weight was restricted to 40 tons or 80,000 pounds
Vehicles with a gross weight over 40 tons or 80,000 pounds could not cross.
The county has decided to close the bridge after learning that trucks with larger loads than the posted weight limitations were continuing to use the bridge.
“It has recently come to the attention of Goodhue County that trucks, with loads far surpassing
the set weight limits, have continued to drive across the bridge,” the county stated in a news release.
The county’s public works staff inspected the bridge after receiving reports of large vehicles using the bridge. They determined that closing the bridge was best to ensure the public’s safety.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to those who used the bridge safely. We’d like to thank
those who alerted our staff of the infractions to the weight limits. Their alert has aided in keeping the public safe,” the news release stated.
The bridge is part of the five-year bridge replacement program and was scheduled to be replaced in 2024.
After the recent closure, the structure has been surveyed by county staff, and there are plans for bridge replacement during the 2023 construction season.
“The design of a new structure is being discussed with bridge consultants and is planned to be replaced during the 2023 construction season,” the county stated.
More information will be provided to the public as it becomes available. The county will be posting information to its Facebook pages at @goodhuecountypublicworks and @goodhuecountyMN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.