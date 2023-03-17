Short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo have gained popularity for tourists and travelers.
Red Wing has around 20 Airbnb and Vrbo listings that are not permitted and the number of these types of rentals is expected to increase.
The City Council is looking for ways to regulate and permit these short-term rentals in the future.
During the March 13 meeting the council had a discussion about a potential moratorium on new short-term rentals in the city.
“We have been pushing for a moratorium on this topic for about half a year because we know there are so many of these out there. There are approximately 18 out there that aren’t permitted,” Planning Manager Steve Kohn said.
“As we are studying this we are concerned that we are going to have an increase in applications and it is going to make it difficult to review all the applications while we consider where they are going to be allowed and what type of permits are needed,” he continued.
Staff asked the council to consider a six-month moratorium on new conditional use permits and certificate of compliance applications starting on March 1.
A public hearing for this moratorium is set for March 21 during an Advisory Planning Commission meeting.
One resident spoke to the council about taking current hosts into consideration when approving a moratorium.
“I have an Airbnb in town and last fall I had done research, approached community development and asked if I needed a permit and they told me no that there is not an ordinance that exists so there is no enforcement that can be done,” resident Matison Schoeder said.
“If you determine to do this for the next six months, please consider those who have Airbnbs and are following the rules and did the research with some sort of grace,” Schoeder continued.
Council members could see both sides of the issue, in a city where tourism is so important having short-term rentals can be beneficial.
However, they do want to see some formality to the process.
“I think the Advisory Planning Commission might study what Aribnb and Vrbo does and what their process is,” council member Becky Norton said. “The reason I originally said no to the moratorium is that I was really concerned about people who are relying on this as income and guests coming in to visit.”
The council would like to see public participation in the process of writing new policies for the short-term rentals. They do want to take current owners of short-term rentals into consideration.
“I would say that having a committee or something for owners to give input in the policy and what that would look like might be helpful,” council member Janie Farrar said.
The council is encouraging people to give input at planning commission meetings and other future community meetings.
“I don’t necessarily like the idea of a committee, but something comparable could be a sort of public forum. I’d be willing to do something like that,” council member Evan Brown said.
The moratorium would impact short-term rentals that are not already permitted. The city would not accept any new applications for six months while a more formal process is established.
“We have about 18 of these that I can find on Airbnb and Vrbo that are operating without permits. This wouldn’t specifically say they have to stop tomorrow, that's more of an enforcement thing that we have to decide how to tackle,” Kohn said.
They are planning to look at ways this can be enforced and will address other issues that come with allowing short-term rentals.
“We have been lenient on enforcement to this point because we are trying to get new rules established … there are no specific regulations and that is what we are trying to create,” Kohn said.
Something else to consider is the overnight lodging fee taxes for rentals of this nature.
After the public hearing and more discussion in the Advisory Planning Commission, the council will make a further decision about the moratorium and what they want the process to look like.
