The Red Wing City Council approved a preliminary tax levy and budget for 2024 during their Sept. 11 meeting.
The council was presented with three alternatives from staff for what the levy could be set at.
“You are provided three different alternatives and the first is a 16.5% increase, the second is a 12% increase and the last is a 9% increase,” Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock said.
“The first and recommended alternative balances the budget as it sits now. The second would take another $1.1 million of increases in revenues or expenditure reductions and the third would require revenue increases or expenditure reductions of $1.8 million,” he continued.
Hallock explained that his recommendations are in place to provide the council with as much flexibility as possible throughout the duration of the budget process. The budget process is still continuing to be formed and this preliminary levy is set before a final decision is made later in the year.
The final budget numbers may fluctuate throughout the next few weeks as new information comes in and as the council works with staff to hone in on a desired increase.
The council approved the alternative of 16.5 % for the preliminary levy increase. A final levy will be set in December.
“I’m supporting the first alternative, not because I’m looking to increase 16.5%, but because in the past we have come in with a really low number and it made it very difficult to balance the budget and then we pushed things into the future,” Council President Kim Beise said.
“I believe that there is still a lot of work to do and that can be done with the budget … there are other discussions that we have had here. This is a starting point and this isn’t the final number, that gets set in December,” he continued.
Last year the levy was set at 0% by the council, and Beise explained that this caused many budget items to be pushed to this year. Rather than slow incremental increases over the years, the levy has remained low which causes a large increase during this budget cycle.
“If we had done a simple 2.5% increase for the last few years we wouldn’t be here and it is only going to get worse or we are going to have to make major cuts within our city and that is not just in infrastructure, it won’t be pretty,” Beise said.
“It may impact our public safety and that is one thing I hold sacred that I don’t want to touch. I think the alternative is a good place to start and we can continue to work on this together to bring it down to 9% or even lower,” he continued.
The Truth in Taxation public hearing is set for Dec. 4 and this meeting is an opportunity for the public to bring comments to the council in relation to the budget and levy.
The council did discuss the desire to get closer to a 9% increase, rather than the 16.5% increase.
“9% is the max that I would ever go … people are having a hard time meeting their bills and as far as what we should have done with 2% increases, we would still be looking at a total 12% increase,” Council Member Ron Goggin said. “We need to start prioritizing what is a need and what is a want.”
The preliminary levy was passed by the council with a 3-2 vote, Council Members Don Kliewer and Evan Brown were absent from the meeting.
