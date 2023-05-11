The Red Wing City Council discussed priorities for 2024 state bonding requests during its meeting Monday night.
The state bonding process requires the city to submit an application for its bonding requests.
Staff asked the council for direction on the prioritization of funding requests.
Staff also asked the council to authorize staff to develop and prepare the application proposals to the office of Minnesota Management and Budget.
The council adopted the resolution authorizing the submission and prioritization of the 2024 requests. The vote was 6-1 with council member Ron Goggin voting against.
The projects the city is requesting bonding for include the upper harbor renewal plan, which would finalize the project that has been in the works for several years.
The city is requesting funding for improvements on the drinking water infrastructure.
“The second project is funding a repair and replacement of the drinking water infrastructure including the Sorin's Bluff and that’s the water reservoir roof,” City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said. “And the replacement of the 10th Street water pumping station.”
Goggin felt that the drinking water infrastructure should be reprioritized as more important than the upper harbor renewal project.
“I’m not comfortable moving ahead with the Bay Point Park project, especially not being the No. 1 priority. Drinking water infrastructure should be No. 1 priority,” he said.
Council member Vicki Jo Lambert pointed out that the upper harbor renewal project includes other factors that might be important focuses.
“If we are meeting it with some additional things that the city needs like quiet zones and making the community more user friendly then we need to be weighing these, and I agree that the water infrastructure is really important, but I also really appreciate that our community has a place like Bay Point and we have an incredible plan,” she said.
Council member Evan Brown echoed what Lambert said about the additional infrastructure that is included in the upper harbor renewal plan that is equally as important.
“There is a lot of infrastructure involved in that plan including the quiet zone that has a lot of value to businesses and also bulkhead renewals and water and stormwater issues,” Brown said.
“It’s been a long time in the making, the first plan came out around 2006, and we have made a lot of headway and I don’t think we should get rid of it. I think it is something that we should complete,” he continued.
Council President Kim Beise agreed that both projects are important.
He included that when presenting the upper harbor renewal project to the state that it may be helpful to reframe the project to emphasize the infrastructure included in the plan.
“I think that for the riverfront project we need to change how we emphasize it when we go to the capitol,” he said. “We need to talk about the importance of the quiet zones and the infrastructure and the parking that is needed down there rather than a river renaissance.”
Quick hits
Approval of an agreement between the city of Red Wing and the city of Goodhue to use the Red Wing Police DEpartment’s command vehicle and eight portable radios for the Volksfest Celebration June 9-11.
Accepted the counterproposal from Amtrak, to accept the fees for an emergency incident that occurred on Nov. 17. The counterproposal was approximately 20% lower than the original invoice based on the approved 2021 fee schedule approved by the City Council.
Approval of an on-sale intoxicating liquor license, including Sunday sale and brewpub off-sale malt liquor license for Red Wing Brewing Company located at 1411 Old West Main Street.
Approval of a private use of public property application for the Red Wing Concerts in the Park series and deny the request for waiver of fees for the Central Park Bandshell rental.
Approval of a private use of public property application for the Peace Stock event and the Golden Rule welcome. The Veterans For Peace Chapter 115 submitted the application for Peace Stock and the Golden Rule Peace Boat to arrive in Red Wing on July 16.
Approval of a private use of public property application for the Fourth of July Riverside Music Celebration and deny the waiver of fees for docking.
