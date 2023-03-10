Last week the Red Wing City Council tabled an action relating to the rules of order and procedure.
On March 6, the council met for a workshop to discuss the rules further.
The main issue that was focused on at the previous council meeting was the elimination of virtual public comment.
During that meeting the council was split on whether or not it was necessary to keep allowing virtual public commenting.
During the workshop, they had the opportunity to talk through this more.
“I’m willing to compromise on virtual public comment, I really do still think that it is not the best thing for the council, and I might be the only person and that’s OK,” council member Janie Farrar said.
“I think we can do it in a better way. I’m all for public participation … If we are going to keep virtual public comments that’s fine, but I think we really should think about some formality around it to help the leaders,” she continued.
In the workshop the council discussed various other topics in the rules of order and procedure.
Red Wing resident Carol Overland sent the council suggestions for changes to the document, and the council looked through each of the suggestions.
The council came to agreements on items in the rules that they would like to change and not change.
There were some language changes throughout the document to make the rules clearer and give future councils more direction.
Some of the suggestions made by Overland were procedures the city was already doing, they just weren’t stated in the rules of order and procedure.
One example of this was the suggestion to outline in the rules that a copy of the agenda would be available online and as a hard copy at City Hall and on the website.
“We do have a full packet out in the lobby for every meeting, and it has every piece of report and it is online too. The only exception is if it is from the attorney, and it is confidential,“ Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said.
“I don’t think it is necessary to put it in there. It reflects what we do so you could, it isn’t a big deal,” she continued.
The council discussed that the rules of order and procedure are more for the council than for the public.
In the rules of order and procedure it states, “Public comment and active involvement of citizens in government is encouraged.”
Overland suggested adding “through direct contact with city council, boards and commissions, staff, by in person communications, phone, email and virtual meetings.”
“Piggybacking off of Janie’s (Farrar) comment that these are our rules and procedures … as I’m hearing this conversation I can appreciate that it is our rule to encourage people to participate,” council member Becky Norton said.
“I took that statement as my commitment as a rule. I am committing to encourage active involvement of citizens in government. When we add that list, that is how people will participate with us, not how I am going to commit to making sure they can participate with us,” she continued.
Some of the changes didn’t fit the purpose of the rules of order and procedure and were not changed.
The council did suggest that some of the changes be stated more clearly and put into the standard operating procedures of the city council.
“We keep moving things to the standard operating procedure, I think we should have some reference to that in here,” council member Evan Brown said.
“We are going to explain in more detail how we do things and that will be in the standard operating procedures … I agree that this document is for us, however I think it is good to remind everyone where these other points are,” Brown continued.
The council made no official decisions during the workshop, they gave direction to staff on what they would like to change and not change.
The full workshop is available to watch on the city’s website.
The finalized rules of order and procedure will be presented and voted on at the first meeting in April.
Was the committee meeting legal?
According to the city’s meeting policy, standing committees must provide a public notice of scheduled meetings.
The meeting held to discuss rules of order and procedure was not part of the Agenda Committee meeting.
All Agenda Committee meetings are publicly noticed because it is a standing committee.
According to City Administrator Kay Kuhlman, “The meeting purpose was to review the comments provided by Carol Overland, which is not part of the purpose of the Agenda Committee. It's important to note that the city has meetings that are not noticed, these are not secret meetings. These are meetings to process work. All work being discussed goes before the City Council for action.”
Attendees at the meeting included Mayor Mike Wilson, council President Kim Beise, council Vice President Don Kliewer and council Pro Tem Janie Farrar.
Since there were only three council members present at the meeting there was no quorum.
The city’s policy for committee meetings states, “The power of an ad hoc committee is advisory only and is limited to making a recommendation to the City Council … The City Council retains the right and has the duty to make all final decisions related to such recommendations. These meetings shall be open. They will not be formally noticed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.