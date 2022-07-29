Youth needs in the community range from more safe places to “hang-out” to more mental health resources.
According to Maggie Cichosz, the Goodhue County Human and Health Services community engagement specialist, the youth in the community are looking for more resources to overcome challenges they are facing.
At the June 25 City Council meeting, Cichosz gave a presentation on a recent youth needs assessment that was conducted in the Red Wing area.
“Our needs assessment consisted of an online survey, five focus groups and several key informant interviews with the youth,” Cichosz said.
In the assessment, the younger population was asked about needed resources, issues facing the youth, safety and overall needs or wishes. After the assessment was completed, a top five list of issues was compiled outlining the needs for the youth in the community.
“The top needs were identified by all the data I collected as well as secondary data sources. I used the Minnesota Student Survey a lot and then recommendations are based on what I heard that the youth want as well as research on evidence based practices,” Cichosz said.
The top five needs included: More relationships with supportive and understanding adults, safe and fun places to hang out and be kids, increased mental health support, help planning and preparing for adulthood, increased chemical health supports.
With each of the top five needs, Cichosz provided recommendations for what the community can do to support the needs of the youth.
The recommendations are not directly for Goodhue Youth Outreach or for the city of Red Wing, but more of just ideas for the community to create more opportunities and resources to meet the needs of the youth
“In the needs assessment, mental health repeatedly came up as a top issue facing the youth in Red Wing,” Cichosz said.
“However, when I really drilled down to what the youth were saying it wasn’t necessarily a need for normal therapy. What they want is an opportunity to connect with adults who are non-judgmental and that really had the time to listen to them,” she continued.
The recommendation for this issue was to invest in and expand access to school-based community youth workers.
“Youth workers should be accessible to all students, not just those referred because of behavioral issues, and we need to make sure that there are enough of these youth workers to meet the needs of the students,” Cichosz said.
The next top priority included creating more spaces for the youth to gather and hang-out safely.
“One of the best things communities can do to prevent kids from getting into trouble with crime, drugs or other negative behaviors is getting them involved in activities,” she said.
In the survey, 67% of the respondents reported that they would like to see more places for the youth to hang-out. The recommendation from Cichosz for this issue was to think about opening a youth center for the community.
“Red Wing does really great on providing activities, sports and other clubs for our youth to join but not every kid is a joiner. Those kids also need a safe place to go when school is not in session,” she said.
Each of the other priorities had recommendations given alongside them. For mental health resources, the recommendation was to continue to find ways to support the mental health needs of the youth. This will be an ongoing problem especially in the post-pandemic era.
“The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey also supports this, over 40% of those surveyed had experienced feelings of depression, 17% of eighth-grade respondents in that survey had considered seriously completing suicide,” Cichosz said.
“I’d like to point out that those are pre-pandemic numbers so we are likely to see an increase in those numbers when the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey is released this fall,” she continued.
For preparing and planning for adulthood, the recommendations included providing ways for the youth to gain valuable life skills. This could be in the form of a class within schools and added to the curriculum or businesses and organizations in the community could offer learning opportunities for the youth.
The last in the top five priorities was identified as increased support for chemical health. Although this was a need that was highlighted in the assessment, the data of youth who use substances was much lower than the response.
The recommendation for this was to promote positive community norms while increasing the support for those who need it.
The full survey results along with the priorities and recommendations are available in the June 25 agenda packet on the city of Red Wing website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.