Prior to the May 23 Red Wing City Council meeting, a workshop was held with the council to discuss potential tax increment financing for redevelopment projects in downtown Red Wing.
Community Development Director Kyle Klatt presented the two redevelopment projects, both used for market rate priced housing.
Each of the projects have a financing gap and are requesting discussions on using TIF for filling the financing gaps.
The first is located at the Mike’s Barber Shop site, 314 4th St., across from City Hall. The plan would include demolition of that building and replacing it with a new building used for housing.
“With this project they would be demolishing the existing buildings and rebuilding a new apartment building, it would be four stories high with parking on the main level,” Klatt said.
This site is proposed to have 36 units with off-street parking, and the preliminary estimated cost is $8.26 million for the the project including demolition. There will be potential for retail space on the bottom level.
“Based on the initial TIF run by Baker Tilly, it looked like there might be about $1.2 to $1.8 million potential TIF capacity within this block,” Klatt said.
The other redevelopment site, the old Associated Bank building located at 222 Bush Street is being evaluated for housing. The project would include using the existing building and renovating the interior for apartments.
“This site has been vacant for a little over six years now, this site is a little different given the historic nature of the building and its location in a really key intersection in downtown and there are some challenges with the redevelopment of this location,” Klatt said.
The proposal for this site includes 21 units that would be larger, two or three bedroom apartments. The project is estimated to cost just under $6 million.
One of the main concerns and issues is parking. Because of the structure of the building it may be hard to build underground parking.
The gap for the project at the vacant Mike’s Barber Shop location is about $2 million and the financing gap for the vacant Associated Bank location is about $3 million.
The council was presented with options for tax increment financing. Mikaela Huett from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisers said, “Tax increment funding is a financing tool that communities use to capture the tax based growth that results from new development or redevelopment projects.”
Aside from the tax increment financing options for funding, there are available grants and federal funding that the project developers are looking at to make the projects happen.
There were not any concerns raised among the council or Klatt regarding the TIF options for filling some of the financial gaps. The council was in support of moving to the next steps with both projects.
Klatt said, “What we are looking for right now is just a general nod that there aren’t any issues or concerns with the use of TIF financing as it has been laid out here tonight that we can share with the developers and let them know the council’s position on that.”
There were no objections for moving forward with exploring the TIF options from the council and the consensus was that the projects are in line with strategic goals.
“I certainly think that both of the projects align clearly with our current focus on housing and revitalization of the downtown area… I would say I’m strongly in support of moving forward on both of these projects,” council member Evan Brown said
(1) comment
The former Zibble Insurance building is not nearly large enough for a 36-unit apartment building with off street parking unless adjacent building are also demolished.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.