A few weeks ago at the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, the council approved a land purchase agreement for a Riverfront Trail segment.
The plan has been in motion for many years and the land purchase was another piece of this larger project.
After the council approved the purchase and planned to move forward with the project, Mayor Mike Wilson vetoed the plan.
At the Sept. 26 council meeting, further discussion about the trail segment and alternative options were discussed.
The council voted to override the Mayor’s veto with a 5-2 vote.
City Engineer Jay Owens provided background on the item; the riverfront trail project has been in the city’s plans for many years.
“In 2003, we completed a trail from Cannon Valley Trail to Bay Point Park, a connection that goes past Pottery Pond. It was very successful and a well used piece of infrastructure,” Owens said.
“That got Red Wing Area Fund into looking at how we could connect this trail all the way down to Barn Bluff and possibly all the way to Colvill Park,” he continued.
In 2015, the segment from Bay Point Park to Levee Park was built. The council is now looking at the segment from Barn Bluff to Colvill Park.
Throughout the process, the city has been working with the Canadian Pacific railroad for a purchase agreement and pauses and stalls came, but a new purchase agreement was presented to the council.
“The big part of the new purchase agreement is they decided to take the easements out, we need some easements during construction. Temporary easements and access easements are needed to build this trail and they took those out,” Owens said.
“So that is what you see before you tonight is the new purchase agreement with those removed…it is right around $90,000 for the land needed for that trail segment,” he continued.
Throughout the time that the city has been waiting for the finalized purchase agreement for this segment they have lost funding through grant programs.
“In this time frame that we have been waiting for CP to move on the purchase agreement, we did lose funding on both the LCCMR of $550,000, and we lost $250,000 in DNR funding, not being able to hit the deadlines needed,” Owens said.
“We also applied for MnDOT through the transportation alternative program that council directed us to apply for and we were successful in 2020 and got an award $795,000 from MnDOT for this project,” Owens continued.
Owens advised that if they are to apply for more funding through grant programs they need to have the land purchased. It may be difficult to receive funding for the project without actually having the property to move the project forward.
The mayor worked with Owens to discuss some other options for the trail.
“As this has come forward, the ,ayor and I have sat down and talked about other ways to approach this with CP Rail in an option type form where we lock up the $90,000 number and have a purchase agreement option to have five years to line up construction dollars,” Owens said.
CP Rail was open to the option agreement, but it would put some risk on the city if CP Rail wanted to back out of the agreement at some point in those five years.
Once the land is purchased, the city can go to funding sources to move the project forward with construction and get to completion.
Wilson is looking at alternative trail routes to get from Levee Park to Colvill Park for a fraction of the trail length.
“Currently the trail reads going down Levee Road and then going up Broad Street to Seventh Street… my thoughts are coming out of the park area by the bluff is going up and running down the road right of way and then popping up on Stens Drive and going down Seventh Street to get to Colvill Park,” Wilson said.
“The railroad isn’t going to sell this property to anyone, I would roll the dice on the five -year minimum deal, but to buy this and tie up this property for this and come back and do this second section I don’t think we’ll see it in my lifetime,” he continued.
Discussions about safety were at the forefront among the council when looking at a trail along HIghway 61.
“I think we should seriously look at this and put the brakes on this purchase and get something more solid on this, I just can’t believe you’d want to spend that kind of money on this short piece of land,” Wilson said.
There were discussions among the council about alternative routes. Ultimately the plans that have been set forth are the plans the city moved forward with after considering safety and design aesthetics.
Quick Hits
Approval of permit for a one-day temporary on-sale liquor license for Red Wing Elks Lodge for Nov. 25, Holiday Stroll.
Approved motion to declare 1913 Sixth St. West a public nuisance.
Approved motion to declare 181 Charles Ave. a public nuisance.
The city proclaimed Sept. 30, as ADM Day in Red Wing.
The city proclaimed Sept. 30, as Golden Rule Peace Boat Day.
Mike Dopkins has been promoted to lieutenant, and he is assigned to Station 2 with the fire department.
Justin Dahl has been promoted to engineer, and he is assigned to Station 1 with the fire department.
Paul Kluesner has been promoted to engineer, and he is assigned to Station 1 with the fire department.
Patrol Officer Megan Bultje recited her oath of office, she recently completed her one-year probationary period.
