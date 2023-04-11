The Red Wing City Council voted to approve school zone speed limits by Sunnyside Elementary and Twin Bluff Middle School.
The new school zone speed limits come after a Safe Routes to School grant was awarded to the city and the school district.
This summer the city will be working on sign placement and intersection improvements that were recommended after an engineering study.
“Once school is out, we are looking to get the signage placed,” City Engineer Jay Owens said.
The city was awarded $240,000 in grant funding to implement safer routes near the schools.
The city will add the signs for school speed zones, crossing improvements that are ADA compliant with pedestrian ramps.
Around Sunnyside Elementary and Twin Bluff Middle School, there will be numerous signs being added to roads near the school.
“The recommendations came back with 15 miles per hour speed zones around the lower volume shorter streets, and they came back with a 20 miles per hour speed zone for on Twin Bluff Road,” Owens said.
Streets that will have 15 miles per hour zones include Foursome Street, Southwood Avenue and Maple Street.
Around Twin Bluff Middle School, there will be changes in speed limits during school hours on various roads around the school.
“We have changes on Twin Bluff Road, Pioneer Road to the east and Pioneer Road and County 66 to the west of the roundabout which is actually a county road,” Owens said. “What we are looking for is a resolution that enacts the 20 miles per hour speed zone on Twin Bluff and Pioneer Road east of the roundabout.”
Goodhue County will enact speed zones on their county road west of the roundabout.
As part of this project, there will be improvements to the Twin Bluff Road, Spruce Drive and Hallstrom Drive intersection to make it safer for students walking.
“We have very slight curb extensions and ADA improvements at all four quadrants for this important intersection for both Sunnyside and Twin Bluff schools,” Owens said.
The city has plans to install signage and work on intersection improvements over the summer, before school starts again in the fall.
Quick Hits
Child Abuse Awareness Proclamation was read by Mayor Mike Wilson during the meeting and presented to HOPE Coalition.
Community member David Anderson presented activities happening during Earth Week in Red Wing.
Fourth reading of an ordinance to establish a moratorium on short-term rentals was approved by the council.
Approval of a sidewalk cafe license for Andy’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Approval of a small vehicle passenger license for Randy and Jayne’s Taxi and Shuttle Service.
Approved a food wagon license renewal for Warm Toasties.
The council adopted finalized Rules of Order and Procedures for the governing body in accordance with the city’s charter.
The council approved a change to the organizational chart and authorized an allocation of funds to hire a human resources assistant in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.