At the most recent Red Wing City Council meeting, the council directed staff on how to proceed with vacant city-owned property on Highway 19.
After lengthy discussion in closed session, the council announced that they didn’t make an official decision on the sale of the property.
When the meeting was reopened by the council, there was no clear answer to whether the city will sell the property to Blue Water Farms for development.
“On item 13, we have discussed and given staff direction on how to proceed,” council President Kim Beise said.
When discussing the sale or purchase of land, the council normally goes into closed session.
This is part of the Minnesota Open Meetings Law, governing bodies may vote to go into closed session to discuss the offers or counter-offers for the purchase or sale of property.
There has been a lot of discussion throughout the community regarding what business should go into that location.
Many in the community are advocating for Blue Water Farms, an aquaponic facility, to move into the building.
The site would be constructed into a sustainable, indoor walleye farm.
Before the council went into closed session, many residents spoke during public comment about Blue Water Farms and voiced their support or their concerns for the business.
Resident Steve Nelson offered his perspective on the matter.
“I was an aquaculture teacher at the high school for 24 years, and I’m now retired. I was really excited when I read about this project, the Blue Water Farms project, and it certainly is an ambitious one,” Nelson said.
Although Nelson was excited to read about the project, he did have concerns and questions about the project.
“Why walleye? They are essentially a wild fish and little has been done to adapt those fish to an intensive culture system … to bring those fish into a system like that necessitates converting what they are eating to a dry food source and walleye don’t convert to dry food sourses very easily,” he continued.
Another resident spoke in favor of bringing this business into Red Wing.
George Snyder spoke to the council about a recent presentation he attended about Blue Water Farms.
“I thought it was fabulous,” he said. “This has been in the works for two years. In the past the Port Authority has alway apprised the public of what was going on … we have been denied public disclosure, and I think we need a public and open airing about this.”
His request to the council was to hear more about this project.
There were some concerns from representatives of both the Anderson Center at Tower View and Creekstone Montessori.
The two organizations are located close to the proposed Blue Water Farms site, and they are hoping to have some questions answered, but they weren’t necessarily opposed to the project.
Stephanie Rogers, executive director at the Anderson Center, asked for more information about the project so they could understand how this business might impact the Anderson Center.
“While we sympathize with the frustrations of community members who want to see development on the vacant property after 17 years,” she said “The Anderson Center Board of Directors would like more information in order to assess the impact positive or negative that the proposed aquaponics and hydroponics set up would have on our organization.”
