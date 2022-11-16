A recent exit closure at Grandview Mobile Park has some residents concerned with safety.
Several residents in the neighborhood surrounding the park voiced these concerns during the Monday Red Wing City Council meeting.
Residents who live in the neighborhood spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the driving activity on their streets after an exit at the mobile park was closed.
The Grandview Mobile Park exit onto Spring Creek Road was closed by the park owner and traffic is now flowing out of one exit onto surrounding streets.
“It’s a lot of traffic, there are 75 trailers in that park, and traffic is going out onto our three streets and they aren’t driving slow,” resident Gwen Kohner said.
She lives on Cottonwood Avenue and has seen an increase in traffic and fast driving in her neighborhood.
“It is very dangerous, there are 22 grandchildren and four small children that are often on our road, and there are a lot of people that walk in those areas. It also might be a fire hazard. There's a lot of traffic, and it isn’t fair to the residential areas,” she continued.
Several residents who live in the neighborhood spoke to the council about the topic urging them to do something about the traffic and keep the exit open to mitigate dangerous driving.
“My concern is that people are speeding down this street, and it has been an issue for as long as I’ve lived there, which is about nine years,” resident Jessica Sundberg said.
“With closing this other exit that is just going to increase. I typically spend most of my time in the backyard because of the traffic and it is safer. This is reinforcing the fact that the issue isn’t going away and it will likely get worse with that exit being closed,” Sundberg continued.
The council listened to residents and allowed the owner of the park to speak during the meeting and explain why the exit is being closed.
“I’ve owned Grandview for just over a year and during that time I’ve been working with city staff on a number of different initiatives, the biggest being a development project that will begin next spring,” owner Brian Ertel said.
“We have other projects in the works as well… It's worth noting that the improvements will benefit the residents of the park and they deserve that. But it will also be a benefit for the surrounding neighborhoods as well,” he continued.
The exit closure is expected to be a permanent closure for the park. Ertel explained it is because of dangerous conditions on the road.
“The reason we chose to shut the road down is, the reality is the road is a nasty road, and it is narrow, very steep and windy and it goes into woods and is a blind entrance into the park,” Ertel said.
The council directed staff to look into options and work with the owner to provide some safety in the area.
Following the council meeting, City Engineer Jay Owens looked further into past council actions concerning the second exit.
“I have reviewed the action taken by the City Council on Aug. 10, 1981 and it does indeed show the second access directly to Spring Creek Road on the approved project plans as part of the 1981 mobile home park expansion,” Owens said.
The current owner has been notified of the requirement to re-open the exit per the expansion approval from 1981.
“He was understanding of this requirement, and he will work with Public Works to coordinate his concrete barrier removal with the removal of the City’s barriers at the end of the City roadway,” Owens said.
Arts and Culture
Arts and Culture Commission Chair Brian Peterson and Vice Chair Adam Wiltgen presented a Percentage for the Arts Policy to the council.
“This investment policy in public art and placemaking stems from the Red Wing 2040 plan. There is a goal in there that relates directly to investigating and finding additional funding for public art and development,” Peterson said. “We had a discussion at a workshop in January about arts investment policy and the council suggested a Percent for the Arts Policy.”
The Arts and Culture Commission has been working on this policy since January after discussions with the council and direction to consult with Forecast for the Arts and draft an ordinance to bring to the council.
“I want to reiterate that this draft ordinance is tied in with the Arts and Culture five-year action plan that we have been working on and that this ordinance has the potential to bring resources to complete council priorities and goals,” Wiltgen said.
The Arts and Culture Commission worked with Forecast for the Arts to create a policy that would help guide funding for inclusion of art in certain capital improvement projects in Red Wihg.
This could include light poles, aesthetic pieces, colored sidewalks and other public art works like the Honoring Dakota People mural. This policy would be applied in 2024.
The council discussed what this percentage could go toward for projects located throughout the city.
Council member Don Kliewer asked if there are other communities of similar size that use a policy like this.
Peterson and Wiltgen said that Northfield, Grand Rapids, River Falls and Alexandria have a similar policy with varying percentages from 1%-2%.
The policy says to allow for 2% to be alloted to the Arts and Culture Commission for projects.
“I’m incredibly supportive of the Percent for the Arts Policy, and I agree with you about how public placemaking helps enhance a community, and I’m in general supportive,” council member Evan Brown said. “Understanding that we are starting this in 2024 … my understanding was that we would look at 1% to start, and I would be more comfortable at that place given where we are at.”
The council asked for more specific and definitive language of what is included to be stated in the policy before the next reading.
The item was tabled to the next meeting for the council to re-evaluate changes made before approving a first reading
Quick Hits
Council appointed Sue Dickie to the Heritage Preservation Commission for a first term.
Deputy Director of Solid Waste Jeff Schneider presented two new employees, Jake Peterson and Jason Arendt, to the city council.
Approval of a private use of public property permit for the 2022 Holiday Stroll on Nov. 25 from 4-10 p.m.
Approval of a 2022 Tobacco License for Red Wing Liquor.
Approval of agreement with Hope and Harbor for services to the homeless in the amount of $7,500 over two years.
Approval of a motion to support the Port Authority decision to work with Rebound Partners on the sale and redevelopment of the former Bauer Built Tire building.
Approval of a backyard chicken permit for 803 Fifth St.
Approval of agreement for community support services with the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties and the Goodhue County Resource Representatives. Council approved financial support services in the amount of $20,000 over the 2022/2023 for housing instability.
