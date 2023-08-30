Last week the community had several opportunities to voice opinions and ideas before the Red Wing City Council.
In the basement of the Library and at other locations throughout the city, residents of the city trickled in to observe the conversations, submit ideas and questions and speak directly to city staff and council members.
“I thank you all for coming, it shows you have interest in what goes on within the city and we are very appreciative of that,” Mayor Mike Wilson said.
The panel of council members and city staff sat at the front of the room and readily answered questions and responded to ideas or concerns.
City of Red Wing Community Engagement Facilitator Michelle Leise helped to organize the listening sessions.
“Today the council and staff are covering today what the people in this room want to. We are looking for what you like most about living in Red Wing, what are the most serious issues facing Red Wing, topics you want covered and questions for council,” she said. “Staff will weigh in if they can help answer your questions.”
The goal of the listening sessions is to allow for more communication between the city and the residents.
“Today is not about solving the issues and problems, but it is about you sharing about what your most concerned about with the council. We are taking notes and that information will do into the budget workshop, it will be in City Beat and it will be on our website,” Leise said.
Many of the points brought up during the Aug. 23 listening session are concerns the council often hears. Questions about taxes, climate preparedness and affordable housing dominated the session.
About 15 community members attended to Aug. 23 listening session. The first topic to be discussed was the increasing taxes that the city is experiencing.
“I have lived here most of my life, I remember when Xcel came in and Red Wing was a great place to live because our taxes were the lowest in the state,” one resident said.
City staff responded to this with explanations of how taxes have changed.
“When you look at the Red Wing tax bills itself … our tax rate is actually one of the lowest of all the municipalities in Goodhue County,” Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock said.
The biggest discussion among the residents, city staff and council members was the topic of affordable housing.
“Affordable housing should match your income in some way, various income levels should be eligible for housing,” one resident stated.
“I work with a young man who is very professional and is very good at what he does and unfortunately he is having trouble finding a place to live because he isn’t paid a great deal,” another resident added. “He is exactly the demographic the city needs, he is young and professional and hardworking, from what I’m hearing is that finding a place to rent in this town is very difficult to find.”
Council members and staff responded to these comments and welcomed ideas for ways to increase housing within Red Wing.
“I think there is work that we can do, maybe within zoning, to make housing developments more attractive for people or more visible and readily accessible for developers,” Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said.
The listening session discussions will be relayed to all council members and city staff and will be available for the community to look over once compiled.
