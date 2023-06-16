With the recent legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis in Minnesota, many are asking “what does that mean for Red Wing?”
The legalization of adult use cannabis is one of the major changes that came from this year’s legislative session.
Cities are left to make some interim decisions until licensing and registration is put together on the state level.
During the recent City Council meeting, Red Wing’s Permit and Licensing Manager Lisa Acker provided the council with some information.
Staff is seeking direction from the council on how to move forward with the legalization in the near future.
“There is a lot to consider, but there is also time for the city to work through how they want to approach the business aspect of regulation,” Acker said.
There are some guidelines laid out from the state on what is prohibited and what is acceptable.
Cannabis consumption and possession is prohibited in various locations such as public and charter schools, state correctional facilities and federal property.
This legalization will impact many aspects of the city’s operations. During the meeting the council focused discussion mostly on zoning and the public aspect.
“As I’ve been watching this play out, there are several areas of city code that this will affect. It is not just simply drafting an ordinance like tobacco and alcohol,” Acker said.
Last year, the city did not place a moratorium on the sale of low-potency edibles in Red Wing. Businesses that are currently selling these products have to register with the Minnesota Office of Medical Cannabis.
“Red Wing currently has no ordinance regulating edibles and beverages legalized in 2022. These can currently be sold anywhere and do no require any type of licensing. Businesses must follow state statue with regards to potency, labeling and packaging and age requirements,” Acker said.
The new law does require retailers of these products to register with the Minnesota Office of Medical Cannabis by October, 1, of this year if they plan to continue selling the products.
The council directed staff to begin working on some of the zoning regulations, and to wait for more information from the League of Minnesota Cities on ways to proceed.
There was consensus among the council that they want to try to get ahead of the curve with zoning regulations before the January 1, 2025 date.
“That time will probably come a lot quicker than we think it will, so I would just like use to make sure we are planning and zoning … I think I’m okay not going forward with an interim ordinance, but I think that day is going to come quick,” council member Janie Farrar said.
The council brought up other concerns about second hand smoke in public areas, law enforcement approaches and employer regulations.
“There are questions that seem cut and dry like zoning and registration fees. I think we can start a discussion on the limit of the retail licenses. I think we should have discussions at the staff level to bring ideas back to us, because those are things that will happen quickly,” council member Evan Brown said.
The discussion and decision making surrounding the sale and use of adult-use cannabis will be ongoing within the city over the next several months.
