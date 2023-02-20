During the Feb. 13 City Council meeting, the council discussed adding a river cruise ship mooring dolphin to Levee Park.
Capital Investment Program Director Ron Seymour provided information to the council about how this addition would allow for more riverboat docking.
“We’ve been looking at ways that we can dock three boats at one time at Levee Park. The way the facility was constructed was that we could handle two of the large boats, or maybe one large boat and two of the smaller boats,” Seymour said.
He mentioned that the three riverboat cruise ship companies they regularly work with are expanding. This year Red Wing is expecting possibly more than 30 visits from riverboats.
The city conducted a study in conjunction with the Red Wing Port Authority with consulting engineers to see if it is possible to add a mooring dolphin in front of the current facility at Levee Park.
“We had them see if we could put a third mooring dolphin up front of Levee Park to facilitate docking three boats at once,” Seymour said.
Some of the larger boats like the Viking Mississippi and the American Queen can hold more than 400 passengers and the consulting firm used the sizes of these boats to conduct their study on what kind of mooring dolphin is needed.
The purchase and installation of the mooring dolphin is not inexpensive.
“This is a level three estimate and it is preliminary engineering, but the estimate on the high end to install this next mooring would be almost a million dollars,” Seymour said.
Staff did not ask for any council action at the meeting, but they were encouraged to consider how this could be funded.
“With the governor’s bonding proposal he did have port funding in that bonding proposal, we are expecting port development funding to be available through an assistance program,” Seymour said.
“That is a program we have utilized with the port authority in the past for an 80/20 grant for this type of work.”
Some council members and the mayor were hesitant about the addition.
“It is a pretty spendy deal for what you are doing here,” Mayor Mike Wilson said. “I think you could slide these boats down, I think ADM is going to be gracious enough if we get a third boat in there that we could use part of their facility.”
This mooring dolphin would be a project for the future, Red Wing isn’t expecting many instances where three boats are needing to dock at once this year.
“We expect maybe three boats at one time in the near future, as the cruise companies develop more boats we’ll see three, four or five times per year that we’ll have more than two boats,” Seymour said.
The council did not take any action on the item, the presentation from Seymour was informational and for the council’s consideration for future action at other meetings.
