The Nov. 8 general election is packed with many items on the ballot.
In addition to the City Council seat elections and various state level elections, the Red Wing School District referendum will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Red Wing residents.
During the council meeting, district representatives gave a presentation explaining the reasoning behind the referendum and what levy dollars will go to in the future.
“The big message here is that this levy is a renewal and not an increase,” Red Wing School District Director of Teaching and Learning Martina Wagner said. “Essentially what we are going to do is continue to use the funds to prepare all of our students for success.”
This year’s referendum will be a “renew and extend” plan to go through 2030. This will be over the course of seven years rather than the previous five years.
A vote “yes” will be a vote in favor of renewing the existing referendum and authorizing the levy of $1,650 per pupil per year.
If the referendum does not pass this will result in approximately $4 million dollars in cuts from 2024-2025.
During the presentation, representatives showed what $4 million in cuts would look like.
Those cuts would include 34 teachers, 15 education assistants/paraprofessionals, two administrators, five secretaries, six custodians or the entire supplies and equipment budget which includes everything from paperclips to toilet paper.
There is more information about the referendum on the school district’s website at rwps.org.
Utility assessments
The motion to adopt miscellaneous and delinquent utility assessments was passed unanimously by the council after a public hearing was held.
“This is an annual item, once a year the City Council is asked to hold a public hearing and then asked to consider a document of miscellaneous assessments,” Marshall Hallock said.
“Those miscellaneous assessments are largely related to utilities and other services the city has already provided that remain uncollected after an extended period of time,” he continued.
During the public hearing resident Beth Breeden addressed the council with some questions about how to best seek assistance and use the resources available through the city.
“I have some questions on this in relation to the COVID money, I was sent some information for some people that I work with and I noticed when I was sent the information that it said the COVID money up to $500 could be used,” she said.
“But I noticed on other pieces of information that it states that people can use the COVID money up to $500 and then it also says they can re-apply…it seems this may be causing confusion,” she continued.
Some clarification was given and the website currently states that residents can re-apply bi-monthly until they accumulate aid up to $500.
“The way the website reads right now is that residents can re-apply on a bi-monthly basis until their cumulative benefit reaches $500 or the program funds are depleted,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
For assistance on how to seek payment assistance for utility payments, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Public Works Department. The number for the office is 651-385-3674.
Amos Owens award
The Amos Owen award was given out during the council meeting. The award is an annual honor that recognizes someone in Red Wing who uplifts human rights.
The award is named after Amos Owen who was a spiritual leader from Prairie Island Indian Community. He preserved Dakota language and culture, bridged divides among people and shared the belief that everyone can work together in peace.
This year the award was given to Heidi Jones.
Jones has worked for equitable access, public education and voting rights.
“This is such an incredible honor, and I’m proud of this community for recognizing the contributions of so many,” Jones said after accepting the award. “I’m grateful for all those to have gone before, leading the way and following in the footsteps of Amos Owen.”
Lois Burnes, a previous Amos Owen recipient, nominated Jones for the Amos Owens award. She spoke briefly about Jones during the meeting.
“Heidi Jones, a friend of mine for over 20 years, was my choice for this award,” she said. “Heidi has contributed to the life and decision making that makes Red Wing a great place to live. Her service to the city includes three years of membership on the library board where she advocated for public access and support for all users of the library.”
Jones was on the Advisory Planning Commission for seven years, the Charter Commission for seven years and served on other boards and advocated for inclusion and equity on each of these boards.
Quick Hits
Mayor Wilson presented a proclamation designating Oct. 10, as Chief Red Wing Day.
Mayor Wilson presented a proclamation designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week in Red Wing.
Mayor Wilson presented a proclamation designating the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Red Wing.
Approval of private use of public property application for the Trunk or Treat Event on Oct. 29.
Approval of private use of public property for the west side of Levee Park, Levee Road and the east half of Bay Point Park for the Red Wing Turkey Trot on Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Passed resolution for the hiring and appointment of election judges for the Nov. 8 general election.
Passed motion to set a public hearing date for the proposed Block 27/Avanti tax increment financing (TIF) district.
Director of Red Wing Downtown Main Street Megan Tsui invited the Public Works Department to be the grand marshal for the Holiday Stroll event.
Mayor Wilson provided an update from the Mississippi Rivers and Towns Initiative.
Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida-Foos and Prairie Island Indian Community member Nicky Buck provided the council with an update regarding the Honoring the Dakota mural project.
The Fire Department Open House is on Oct. 16 from 11 a. m. to 2 p.m.
Approval of the new Public Art and Placemaking Application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.