The Red Wing City Council discussed a possible amendment to a current zoning ordinance during the Jan. 23 council meeting.
The item discussed was pertaining to a project proposal that would require a zoning text amendment.
Council members discussed the effect this amendment would have on the community and ultimately voted against the amendment.
The council would like to see more information presented to them on how this would affect future city developments.
According to the agenda, Hank Friederichs submitted an application for a zoning text amendment.
“The proposed text amendment specifically addresses density by returning the section to the language that existed prior to a text amendment approved by the City Council in May 2021,” the agenda stated.
Friederichs is proposing to reuse an existing building located at 480th Street for housing. The project would add multi-family housing and the current zoning doesn’t allow for the number of units he is proposing.
The text currently reads that a maximum of six units on the parcel are allowed, but the project proposed includes nine units.
“The proposed language would allow the applicant to pursue more units; the applicant’s current proposal includes nine units,” the council agenda stated.
When the council discussed this item, they didn’t have direction from the planning commission.
On Jan. 17 the commission held a public hearing and they were not able to come to an agreement for a recommendation.
“What you have before you tonight is a little different, you do not have a recommendation from the planning commission,” the city’s planning manager Steve Kohn said.
“A motion to recommend approval of the text amendment failed on a 2-2 vote and a motion the other way failed on a 2-2 vote,” he continued.
The language change would bring it back to how it was originally stated in 2014.
“It would bring the language back to how it was adopted in 2014 and was in existence until 2021 when it was changed by the council,” Kohn said.
Several of the council members had concerns about the text amendment and what it would mean for projects in the future.
There were arguments that it did fit into the 2040 plan while others argued that it didn’t. They couldn’t move forward with approving the amendment without more information.
The main issue in the discussion was addressing density within the reuse of buildings, not the specific project at hand.
“I understand the need for some flexibility … I also believe that when we are talking about an amendment that applies to the whole city that we need to think about that,” Council member Evan Brown said.
“I think maybe we need flexibility in density, but what I have a real problem with is using certain institutional buildings and using that as a lever to create density that isn’t applicable in other ways that are fair,” Brown continued.
The developer had an opportunity to address the council during the meeting, he expressed that he wants to bring more housing to the area.
“Three years ago Red Wing’s 2040 plan and existing code brought us into town, as most would agree this community not only expects but yearns to grow,” Friederichs said.
“We are here to do our part in that plan by providing nine clean, safe and new homes for those looking to live in Red Wing. All we ask is that wrongs be made right for the community,” he continued.
Friederichs went on to say that a few years ago the project for nine units was approved by the planning commission and the council.
“The citizen input I have gotten is that people do not want this. I’m concerned just having this thing with wanting more density. We have to make sure we honor existing residents and their property values,” Council member Ron Goggin said.
Public comments were made during the time of the discussion, someone who lives in the neighborhood spoke to the council against the project.
“Since July of 2020 we have been kicking this around and I’m going to be completely honest this is tough for me to swallow. We have a proposal from the developer who is putting this property together that affects the entire community,” resident Chris Palmatier said.
“On your part I would be reticent to say yes to something like this. This neighborhood has been opposed to redeveloping this… I don’t think the way of doing that is to have a developer come in and say ‘I have an idea for a change’ that affects the entire city of Red Wing,” he continued.
The text amendment was denied and the council directed staff and the planning commission for further research and information gathering before moving forward with next steps with zoning.
