THC sales will continue in Red Wing for the time being after the City Council decided not to impose a moratorium on businesses selling the product.
According to several council members, there are only two stores selling THC products in the city.
“We don’t have something currently that would give us the inventory of stores that are selling the product, so we don’t have that exact information right now,” City Administrator Kay Kuhlmann said.
She added the city is working to develop a list.
The state legislature approved the sale of THC products in Minnesota with a law that took effect July 1. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
The council discussed a potential moratorium on the sale of THC products in the city. The new state law has few regulations on the types of stores that can sell THC products. City officials decided this was something they needed to discuss further.
“I’m taking a split kind of view here, I think I’m more towards a moratorium on new establishments. I think that is maybe a compromise,” Council President Becky Norton said. “I think the state opened a giant can of worms and having this product sold anywhere in our community without any restrictions may be an issue.”
Local business owners attended the meeting, urging the council to not put a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles.
“I have customers from Walmart, from Target, elderly people that don’t have a pension that have to work that need this product for their arthritis,” business owner Moe Wazwaz said. “I have terminally ill customers with cancer, I have veterans who can’t get medical assistance that need this to sleep at night.”
The products currently sold in Red Wing stores contain a small percentage of THC, one of the things the new law regulates. The products are used by a variety of people, and the store owners urged the council to not impose a moratorium.
Council members supported continuing to allow sales of THC edible products; they did, however, highlight a few concerns about who can sell THC and the process of selling the product.
“I tend to agree with these gentlemen, I don’t think we need a moratorium. I think we need to have some licensure and to regulate the product, because I don’t want to see teenagers getting this,” council member Dean Hove said.
“As far as I know there are only two stores selling the products currently in town, and they are at stores designed for adults. If there is a way we can work with the businesses to establish licensure then I think we can work this out without a moratorium,” he continued.
Council member Kim Beise agreed with Hove.
“I also know a number of people who use this for cancer and sleep and those types of things instead of using narcotics and have found success with it,” Beise said. “I don’t want to take that avenue away from them, making them go back to narcotics to be able to relieve their pain.”
Council members shared their agreement that they want the product to be well regulated in a way where they can ensure the products won’t fall into the hands of younger people in the community.
There will be discussions in the future about licensing and other forms of regulations for selling the product in Red Wing.
“I think licensing is the right way to go. I think whoever would like to sell it should be able to, but they need to be licensed. and they need to be checking to make sure those buying it are 21 years old,” Hove said.
Rental License Program
The council has been working to make rental properties in Red Wing safer for tenants who live here.
The Rental License Program took full effect in January of this year. The program was created to ensure that tenants have a safe and healthy place to live.
In initial inspections, most units failed to pass, according to city officials.
Landlords and property owners who lease residential living spaces in Red Wing had to register their properties and pay a $40 licensing fee per unit per year.
The rental properties are subject to inspection by the city to make sure units meet basic health and safety guidelines.
“This was preceded by a series of meetings and discussions and development of an ordinance. It culminated in hiring an inspector position in our department and the program went live at the start of 2022,” Kyle Klatt community development director said.
The city estimates that there are about 2,500 rental units within the city. Of those 2,500, there are 1,920 registered units. There are 580 properties that are still not registered units, Klatt said. The city has plans to send notices to those properties in coming weeks.
So far in the program, 232 units have been inspected and 75 have passed the inspections. There are 157 units pending corrections.
“Of the top four corrective issues we are seeing, the top one we are seeing by far is smoke and CO detectors that aren’t working or are missing,” Klatt said.
The city is moving forward with inspections in each of the zones over the course of the next several months.
Quick Hits
Appointed Sarah Kolby to a first term as a student liaison to the Sister Cities Commission.
Approved a private use of public property application for the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival on Oct. 7-9 with closures from Bush Street from Main Street to 4th Street, 3rd Street from East Avenue to Mural Parking Lot and 5th Street between East and West Avenues.
Accepted bids for the 2022 sewer lining project and awarded the contract to Hydro-Klean in the amount of $194,839.92.
Approved an electric vehicle charging infrastructure policy.
Recognized Community Development Director Kyle Klatt for completion of the Economic Development Association of Minnesota Economic Development Certificate program.
Approved city of Red Wing 2023 preliminary levy and budget at the same level as 2022, a 0% increase.
Approved Port Authority 2023 preliminary levy and proposed budget.
Approved Housing and Redevelopment Authority 2023 preliminary levy and proposed budget.
