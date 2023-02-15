The Red Wing City Council approved plans for the Neal Street Ravine Stabilization project during its Feb. 13 meeting.
The Neal Street Ravine has experienced severe erosion and over the past few years has continuously worsened.
According to the report to the council, “Sediment is discharged directly to the downstream storm sewer system, which discharges into Hay Creek.”
“This issue has been going on for many years, the ravine has serious erosion problems,” Deputy Director of Utilities Jerry Plein said.
Last March, the city staff entered a contract with SEH to create plans for the project and find a way to repair the issues.
Staff asked council to approve the plans for the project and to allow staff to advertise for bids and to apply for grant funding.
This project is in the top four priorities in the city’s stormwater management plan, in June of last year the council called out for this particular project to be completed.
The council approved the plans for the project and directed staff to advertise for bidders and apply for grant funding from Zumbro Watershed Alliance for up to $10,000.
Letters to representatives
Council members Vicki Jo Lambert and Don Kliewer joined Mayor Mike Wilson and city staff Ron Seymour at the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities legislative day.
The council agreed to send a letter to Rep. Pam Altendorf and Sen. Steve Drazkowski thanking them for their time and requesting state bonding for projects.
“Our modus operandi in communications with the legislators is always to advance the city’s goals and objectives, and any opportunity we have to meet with them and correspond with them revolves around that principle,” Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock said.
The council agreed to send the letters, but there was discourse among members on whether they would like to support the request for state bonding.
“I’m not in support of this and people that have contacted me are not in support of city spending, or state or federal spending on this stuff,” council member Ron Goggin said. “We have $17. 8 billion surplus and the taxpayers are not going to get very much of that back, it is all going into this kind of stuff.”
Other council members said that people in the community have expressed interest in these projects being completed.
“Some of these projects are things that have been worked on for years to get to this point, and I’ve actually had conversations with constituents as well that were hopeful that this would go through,” council member Don Kliewer said.
Altendorf is sponsoring legislation for a project in Cannon Falls to secure state bonding funds.
The funding would be to rehabilitate John Burch Park, the council is hoping that the legislators might support state bonding for projects in Red Wing as well.
Last year, the legislature did not complete a bonding bill, many of those projects that requested funding are still on the table this year.
“I think it is important too to recognize that we have put a lot of time and effort and history into these projects, and the governor has already indicated his support for these projects in his bonding bill,” council member Evan Brown said. “I think that it is important to make the ask and be clear about the ask and how important it is to get support from our state representatives on this and we need to communicate that.”
In the letter, the staff added the need for support on the project requests.
The letter states, “We are excited that Red Wing’s two important capital project requests were included in the Governor’s recommendations for state bonding. Needing a super majority, we have concerns that a bonding bill may not move forward this year if the Legislature fails to act before the close of the regular session.”
Quick Hits
Presentation from Downtown Main Street Director Megan Tsui about downtown traffic and the state of downtown.
Presentation from county Commissioner Linda Flanders about a Mississippi River cleanup challenge.
Presentation from Leanne Knott about GIS services the city can utilize.
Council appointed Kim Hudson to the Human Rights Commission for a first term.
Approval of the annual review of the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant, City of Red Wing and Goodhue County Emergency Response Plan for 2022.
Approval of a new tobacco license for Kareem Inc. at 727 Main St.
Approval of an application and a permit for a temporary on-sale liquor license for Red Wing Elks Lodge 845 for its St. Patrick’s Day event to be held on March 17.
Approval of a five-year master service agreement with Kimley Horn for design and engineering services.
