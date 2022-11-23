The Red Wing Port Authority and City Council received a presentation during a joint workshop on Monday, Nov. 14, about the tax increment financing (TIF) plans for downtown.
The TIF plans would be funding the new housing project that will be built at the site of Mike’s Barbershop across from City Hall.
Tax increment financing is a method used by communities to capture tax based growth from a new development or redevelopment projects. Tax increment revenues are generated by increases in property value created when the property is developed or redeveloped.
“We were approached in late summer by the Red Wing Capital Investment group…their plan was to demolish the two buildings and replace it with a 36 unit apartment building with a small commercial area fronting onto West Fourth Street,” Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said.
Mikaela Huett from Baker Tilly Redevelopment gave a brief overview of the TIF plans to the Port Authority and City Council during the meeting.
“The project has a total development cost of about $8.6 million, their initial request was for $2 million of tax increment assistance and through additional analysis of the projected revenues and the project proponents that number was reduced down to $1.25 million,” Huett said.
The district must qualify as a redevelopment district in order to receive TIF assistance.
“In order to qualify as a redevelopment district there are several tests that have to be met. The first is that the parcels comprising at least 70% of the area are occupied by buildings, streets, utilities, paved or gravel parking lots,” Huett said.
Other requirements included 50% of the buildings are structurally substandard and require substantial renovation or clearance.
“To be substandard the requirement is that there is a combination of code and deficiencies for each of those buildings and the cost of correcting those code indeficiencies is greater than 15% of the cost of replacing a building of similar size,” Huett said.
Huett outlined how TIF assistance usually works within a new development district after it qualifies. The TIF assistance helps with the funding of a project and then is added to the new tax base once the project is completed.
“All the taxes on that property continue to flow to the city, county and school district so nothing is taken away from the existing tax base. The incremental taxes are captured by the tax increment district and offset the extraordinary development expenses of the project,” Huett said.
“Once the project is completed all the obligations have been fulfilled and the tax increment district is closed, the new tax base is added to all the other taxing entities,” she continued.
Port Authority board members and City Council members had the opportunity to ask additional questions about the TIF plan and gain clarity on how it would work within this district.
No action was taken on the TIF plan, the workshop provided high level information and a draft of a TIF plan for the project and will be discussed further before a final agreement is made.
Further information about the TIF plan is available on the city’s website in the agenda packet for this meeting and the video recording of the meeting.
