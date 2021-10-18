The Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa in cooperation with the city of Red Wing will be conducting controlled, prescribed burns of select native prairie on He Mni Can/Barn Bluff and Memorial Park/Sorin’s Bluff on Monday, Oct. 18. The purpose of a controlled, prescribed burn is to reduce invasive species in select areas and to stimulate existing prairie plants. Prescribed burns are an important step of a long range management plan to preserve and enhance the native and restored prairie communities within the city of Red Wing.
The schedules for the prescribed burns are dependent on weather and wind conditions. However, it is anticipated that the burns will begin around 11:30 a.m. at He Mni Can/Barn Bluff and then the crew will proceed to Memorial Park/Sorin’s Bluff mid-afternoon.
Fire and smoke will be noticeable from great distances due to the bluff top prairie locations. He Mni Ca/Barn Bluff and Memorial Park will be open and available for public use; however, residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid the burn areas while the prescribed burn is taking place and while burn crew members are on the scene.
For further information, contact Steve Kohn, planning manager for the city of Red Wing, at steve.kohn@ci.red-wing.mn.us or at 651-385-3622.
