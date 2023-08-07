1998-25 Years
The 9th Annual TRAM (The Ride Across Minnesota) Bike Tour featured its most northern route ever, 310 miles from Breckenridge to Pine City. Pine Islander, Brian Lenn not only completed the tour but was the first to cross the finish line. The main purpose of TRAM is fundraising for MS research and patient support. That’s the big reason Lenn decided to participate as he has two sisters with the disease.
The June 27 storm left major damage in Zumbrota. Some of that damage is yet to be repaired. But for one of the victims of the storm, a red-tailed hawk that was treated at the Zumbrota Vet Clinic there is a happy ending. The bird, whose right tibia had been broken during the storm was released last week after spending a month at the clinic in a cast.
1973-50 years
Two area grocers predicted this morning they would be out of hamburger by noon today. Other Red Wing and area grocers agreed hamburger is the hardest to keep in stock, although deliveries of all beef cuts have been short. A promise to lift the national freeze on beef prices on September 12 has prompted farmers to hold out for better meat prices. The total beef cattle slaughtered Monday at federally inspected beef plants was 23 percent lower than the previous Monday.
Construction began Monday on a $500,000-plus addition to St. John’s Hospital. Bids totaled $536,311 for the project which includes an enclosed ambulance entrance. Additions to the X-ray and laboratory departments and a first-floor combination coronary intensive care unit and storage area will be added. The project will add 9,000 square feet and nine additional beds to the 115-bed hospital.
1923- 100 years
All Red Wing will join Friday in the nationwide tribute to the late President Warren G. Harding. At 3 o’clock public memorial services will be held at Central Park, marking the funeral services at the home of the late president in Marion, Ohio. The exercises will be featured by the singing by the audience of favorite hymns of the President and addressed by Superintendent John T. Fulton of the Training school. All of Red Wing’s manufacturing institutions will be closed at noon Friday so that employees may participate in Red Wing tribute to the departed president.
Within the next week, the White Eagle Oil and Refining company will open its service station at the corner of main street and Broadway where the old ramshackle lumber sheds have disappeared to make way for the structure that will enhance the beauty of that part of town greatly. The grounds, too, will be made more attractive by preserving a tree which really is an obstacle to the best business arrangement.
