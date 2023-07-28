United States Representative Brad Finstad visited Gemstar Manufacturing, a subdivision of Gemini, Inc., and Lorentz Meats on Friday, July 21.
Finstad represents Minnesota’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, serves on the Committee on Armed Services and Committee on Agriculture. His visits to Gemstar and Lorentz Meats directly lined up with those committees.
First was the visit to Gemstar, which featured a tour of the manufacturing facility including the Robomold rotational molding technology, of which Gemstar is the only company in North America that has that technology, as well as its new expansion. Gemstar makes components and parts for agricultural and military applications – focusing on custom cases for the military and long-life containers – and its expansion includes 45,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.
“My position on the Armed Services Committee has opened my eyes to the opportunities of southern Minnesota in a lot of different ways,” said Finstad after his tour of Gemstar. “I think from a national security standpoint, it’s great to highlight the fact that we, right here in our backyard, have job providers and innovators that are cutting-edge, helping our war fighters with advancements and technology and equipment that positions us to be the military of the future.”
“So for us to be able to highlight and tour this great facility, and also to honor the company for its investments, because nobody came to them and said ‘here’s $50 million, why don’t you expand?’, they put skin in the game,” he continued.
Gemstar has 67 employees in its subdivision while Gemini in Cannon Falls employs around 300 people. Nationally, Gemini employs over 1,100 nationally. Last week was also the 60th anniversary of Gemini, whose founder Jim Weinel was a Cannon Falls native.
Finstad and a few members of his staff immediately followed their visit to Gemini with a stop at Lorentz Meats, where he met owners Mike and Rob Lorentz, Corporate Manager Samara Akers and other staff.
Mike Lorentz gave Finstad a virtual tour of the plant using live video from throughout the facility as well as a brief history of the business.
Mike Lorentz and Akers raised a few topics of note with Finstad about what is affecting their business and number one was labor. Mike Lorentz said that for the first time in years, they are fully staffed with general laborers after the last couple of years when they were dozens of workers short.
He added that they have quite a few workers driving a long way to work at their facility, that the situation does not feel stable and housing is a significant concern. Mike Lorentz said they are excited about the CannonBall Apartments opening soon but are also evaluating other alternative housing options.
Mike Lorentz and Akers both also brought up some legislative efforts and changes they either support or oppose, highlighting that their business often falls through the cracks in legislation due to their unique size and business model.
Ultimately, Finstad spent about an hour at both Gemstar and Lorentz Meats.
