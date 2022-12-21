The community recently had the opportunity to take part in a food waste and composting survey.
Deputy Director of Solid Waste Jeff Schneider provided an update to the council showing results of the survey and next steps.
“The feasibility study is looking at how we can manage organics within the waste stream, and when I talk about organics I’m talking about food waste, compostable fiber and organic material,” Schneider said.
Part of the overall feasibility study for this is getting input and information from the community and gauging interest for a composting program.
“We are only in the feasibility study aspect right now so we are collecting information and part of that information that we are collecting is public outreach and that is what the survey is about,” he said.
On top of the public feedback aspect of the feasibility study, they look at several pieces of information in order to see if a composting program will work in the city.
Some additional information they seek out when doing a feasibility study includes volume in residential and commercial waste streams in the region.
“In order for a program like this to really be effective there has to be a need for it, and that equates to volume and the amount of tonnage that can be brought in and turned into compost,” Schneider said.
Another large piece that they have to look at during the study is the collection aspect of the program. The survey that was provided to the community included this and what collection options they have and what would make sense for the community.
There are several options for how the organic waste can be collected, and Schneider will present those options to the council, and they will decide how to move forward once the feasibility study is completed.
“We will also be looking at the permitting, potential for composting on site and the cost of something like that. We will look at the regulations and the impacts that can be caused by odor and all the other economic aspects as well,” Schneider said.
During the council meeting on Dec. 12, Schnerider presented survey results to the council and shared features residents and businesses are wanting out of a composting program.
“About 31% of the waste that is generated by Red Wing residents is compostable and the state is very interested in holding a composting study and promoting composting to keep this material out of the landfills. It is a significant methane generator,” Schneider said.
The study is funded by a grant from the state of Minnesota. The state is interested in supporting communities that want to implement composting programs to mitigate environmental impacts of organics in landfills.
The survey began Nov. 5 and was extended to Dec. 16. The city had a goal of receiving 350 survey responses. As of Dec. 12, 686 responses were received.
Questions in the survey included:
What do you normally do with your waste?
How likely are you to use a weekly curbside food waste collection service if the city provides a food scraps cart to all households?
How likely are you to take your household’s food waste to a nearby drop-off station?
The responses for each question varied and results showed that some respondents were in support of a compost program and others were not interested in the implementation of something like this in Red Wing.
Another question was” What are your reasons why you are not likely to use food waste collection service?
The most common answers to this question were the cost, the smell and rodents.
“The No. 1 reason would be an increased cost, people don’t want to see an increased cost. I think people want the option to participate or to not participate. The other reasons were smell and rodents,” Schneider said.
This is just one facet of a large feasibility study that is still ongoing. As progress is made in the study, Schneider will continue to update the council. Once the study is complete a presentation will be given to the council, which will decide how to move forward with this program.
