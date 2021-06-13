Wanamingo resident Jennifer Kreps has received the inaugural “Health Care Hero” award.
The Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota senior director of personal support services was one of 20 honorees selected to receive Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s first “Health Care Heroes” award. The award recognizes health care workers who have demonstrated exemplary dedication to the care of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early on during the pandemic, an individual living in an LSS Personal Support Services residential home tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Kreps immediately left her own home to serve on site for two weeks to care for those living in the home to ensure no further spread of the virus, LSS said.
While direct care was not part of her regular daily responsibilities, Kreps quickly familiarized herself with each person’s needs, preferences and the requirements necessary to keep them safe. She implemented a solution that also became part of the organization’s response plan for similar situations.
“When we first learned of this situation, Jennifer simply said, ‘I’m on my way,’” said Mark Dubbels, senior operations director of LSS Personal Support Services. “She jumps in without hesitation whenever and wherever she is needed. With over 20 years of experience supporting individuals across Minnesota, Jennifer is a remarkable leader who has the very best interests of those we serve at heart.”
The 2021 Health Care Hero honorees were recognized during a virtual event Thursday, June 10, and featured in the June 11 Health Care Heroes special print edition of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.About Lutheran Social ServiceLutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when Eric Norelius, a Vasa Lutheran pastor, and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing.
Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps 1 in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community.
Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
For information about LSS and its work, visit lssmn.org.
