The Memorial Day Association has announced there will be no official program in east Bay Point Park in Red Wing on the morning of May 31, 2021.
Providing a safe environment for all involved in the observance is their concern, organizers said. They are hopeful they will be able to resume the ceremony in 2022.
Their focus again this year will be on decorating area veteran’s graves with American flags, turning local cemeteries into a sea of red, white and blue.
Anyone who would like to assist in helping decorate the veteran’s graves in Oakwood Cemetery should meet at the cemetery flagpole at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.